Fortnite Season 6 Guide: How to Complete the Season 6 Week 1 Challenges

It’s a whole new season, so getting those battle stars is more important than ever. The first week of season 6 sees players chugging down shields, regaining health, and searching chests. It’s a fairly easy week to kick things off, which is considerate given how dangerous Loot Lake has become.

Without further delay, here’s everything you need to know about completing this week’s Fortnite challenges.

Fortnite Season 6 Challenges – Free Battle Pass

Pickup a legendary Item in different matches 0/3

This one should be easy enough. If you want it done quick, though, head to Salty Springs and land at the blue house. There’s chest chances in the roof, downstairs, then a further two more in the cellar. You’d think of those would have to contain a legendary, right?

Regain health from a Cozy Campfire 0/150

Another easy one. Just keep an eye out for floor loot and you’ll have it done in no time. For ease, try playing in 50v50. That’ll allow you to traverse one side of the map in search of loot with little to no opposition. Once you find a campfire, jump off somewhere high enough to damage but not kill you, heal, then repeat.

Stage 1: Search chests 0/3

Find three chests and search them. Again, 50v50 is a good place for this, which, as it happens, also ties into the second and third stages.

Stage 2: Search supply drops 0/2

Load up 50v50 and wait until you hear the supply drop ‘booming’ noise. Look to the sky, then head towards where they’ll be landing. If you can grab a car, even better.

Stage 3: Search a supply llama 0/1

This one is going to be a bit more difficult. Llamas can spawn anywhere, so there isn’t a tried and tested route to finding them. You’re best bet is to grab an ATK and drive around the map while looking at the sides of mountains. This isn’t perfect, but llamas are easiest to spot when they’re up against flat colour, and the size of mountains should offer enough cover from enemies so you don’t get shot up while searching.

Fortnite Season 6 Challenges – Paid Battle Pass

Apply Shield 0/500

You’ll get this one naturally through play. Mini-shields, big shields, chug jugs, and slurp juices are your friends here. It’s probably best not to farm this in 50v50. Although you’ll get shields more easily, you won’t see players as often and take damage, which allows you to replenish the shields. So maybe don’t think about this one and it’ll pop without much effort.

Stage 1: Land at Junk Junction

Stage 2: Land at Tomato Temple

Stage 3: Land at Tilted Towers

Stage 4: Land at Fatal Fields

Stage 5: Land at Flush Factory

These are as easy as they sound, and there’s a way to cheese it if you land somewhere that isn’t listed. In Soaring 50s, you can build a ramp just before the area, glide in, and it’ll still count. So if you’re working on other challenges and end up near the areas listed, you can still progress without needing the battlebus. Cheesy!

Dance Under Different Streetlight Spotlights 0/7

Equip an emote and let it rip under the streetlights (feel free to blast the Journey song while you do this). Just head to the pink circles, look for a lamppost with speakers attached, then dance like nobody’s watching. You only need seven of areas to complete the challenge so don’t feel like you need to visit each one.

Eliminate opponents in different named locations 0/5

Currently, Tilted Towers and Paradise Palms are the current hot-drops, so you’re almost guaranteed to find people there. Next it’s Salty Springs, Tomato Temple, and Lazy Links. If you’re not looking to fight off multiple people, however, head for somewhere like Lucky Landing where you’ll normally only find one or two players max.

