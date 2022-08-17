Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 boosts Bluetooth range and battery life

Ultimate Ears has announced the Wonderboom 3, a new compact Bluetooth speaker that promises big sound, improved range, and better battery life from a compact form factor.

We were massive fans of the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2, giving it a 5-star review and a Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended award back in 2019. Our Audio Editor Kob Monney struggled to find any significant criticisms for the speaker, which is quite something.

It’s going to be a tough job improving on such a formidable package, but the Logitech-owned audio brand has attempted to do so with enhanced Bluetooth range and longer battery life. The UE Wonderboom 3 now works up to 40 metres from the source (up from 33 metres) and lasts up to 14 hours on a single charge (up from 13 hours).

Returning specifications include full 360-degree sound output, IP67 dust and water resistance, and the ability to pair two speakers up for proper stereo sound.

The brand has also also switched to using sustainable fabrics, which is more in keeping with the times. These fabrics are available in four colours initially: Joyous Bright (grey), Hyper Pink, Performance Blue, and Active Black.

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 will be available for purchase on August 31 for a price of £89. That’s the same price as the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 went for back in 2019, which bucks the recent trend for price hikes in the tech industry. More of this please.

In related news, Ultimate Ears also announced that its Hyperboom speaker – the biggest, loudest and bassiest speaker in its range – now comes in white.