Ultimate Ear’s Hyperboom portable speaker aims to get the party started

Ultimate Ears has expanded its range of portable speakers with the Hyperboom, it’s biggest, loudest and bassiest speaker yet.

The Hyperboom (£360) is geared towards parties, with Ultimate Ears claiming it’ll bring the energy to any gathering with six times the bass of the Megaboom 3. Other features include adaptive EQ and a rechargeable 24-hour battery to keep the party going for longer.

The Hyperboom is Ultimate Ears’ biggest speaker yet, and one that works in both an indoor and outdoor setting. It comes with adaptive EQ (think the Sonos Move‘s Trueplay), which allows the speaker to automatically adjust the sound the fill the space it’s in. Adaptive EQ also works in outdoor spaces in the sense that if you customise the EQ profile and take the speaker outdoors (with adaptive EQ still running), the Hyperboom will adapt the customised profile as best it can to fit its new surroundings.

Design-wise it’s a bit different from what we’d normally expect from the brand, with Ultimate Ears extolling its sleek silhouette and diamond-shaped form that’s covered in a fabric that’s been engineered for sound and durability.

The speaker features four input sources in a sealed area — two Bluetooth, one 3.5mm auxiliary and one optical audio — offering a degree of versatility in that multiple smartphones can be connected, a laptop, gaming console or even a TV (should you wish).

With a splash-proof IPX4 rating, it can weather spilled drinks or a bit of water, and with its USB charge-out port, you can power up your smartphone’s battery. With 24-hours of battery life, if the speaker is played at full whack that comes down to less than five hours.

The Hyperboom is supported in the Boom app (Android/iOS), and there you can set up your favourite playlists, update the firmware, adjust the volume and more. With the PartyUp feature you can connect the Hyperboom to another Boom, Megaboom or Hyperboom speaker for an even bigger sound.

Doug Ebert, Principal Product Manager at Ultimate Ears said: “With Hyperboom, we’re taking our signature Ultimate Ears sound and making it bigger and louder than ever. Starting with beautifully rich sound, thumping bass and phenomenal dynamic range at any level, we added features like easy music sharing, adaptive EQ and up to 24 hours of battery life.”

The Ultimate Ears Hyperboom is available from October 1st for £360

