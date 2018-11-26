Best TV Deals: Buying a new TV isn’t something to be taken lightly, regardless of your budget. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best TV deals on the internet to help soften the blow.
It’s December, which means that most of us have got a bunch of long, cold nights and some well-earned time off to look forward to. In other words, we’re all going to be watching a lot more TV than usual over the coming weeks.
There’ll be plenty of things to argue about this Christmas, but a sub-optimal viewing experience needn’t be one of them. This is no time to be putting up with a faulty, undersized, or just plain rubbish television set.
Fortunately, you don’t need to spend your entire festive budget to grab yourself a decent 4K TV these days. Prices have taken a tumble across the board, meaning that everyone should be able to get something special for their money.
Related: Best TV 2018
If you’re wondering what the best TVs on the market are right now, check out our guide by following the above link. We’ve also include a brief guide on what to look out for when shopping for a new TV. Just scroll down below the deals if you’re curious.
Otherwise, let’s press on with the best TV deals for December 2018.
Jump to: How to choose a cheap 4K TV deal
Jump to TV deals:
Amazon TV deals | Argos TV deals | Currys TV deals | John Lewis TV deals | Very TV deals | eBay TV deals | AO TV deals | Richer Sounds TV deals| PRC Direct
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at a moment’s notice. Be sure to act fast to snap up any TV deal you’re interested in.
Best Amazon TV Deals
Hisense H50AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV
Hisense H50AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV
A massive 4K TV for a tiny price. Black Friday has truly come early.
Philips 43PUS6753/12 4K Ultra HD TV
Philips 43PUS6753/12 4K Ultra HD TV
A big 43-inch 4K HDR TV for this little money is almost insane, especially considering its Philips' latest 2018 model and has ambilight.
Panasonic TX-49FX550B 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Panasonic TX-49FX550B 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Currently the cheapest price you get this 49in 4K TV online. Deal only lasts until the end of Sunday.
Sony KD49XF7002BU 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Sony KD49XF7002BU 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
The XF70 range boasts Sony's X-Reality Pro chip which upscales sources to near 4K quality images. A tasty deal for the price.
Hisense H65AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV
Hisense H65AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV
An early Black Friday bargain. You'll be hard pressed to find a 65-inch TV anywhere else for as low as this.
Samsung 55NU7500 Curved Ultra HD Smart 4K TV
Samsung 55NU7500 Curved Ultra HD Smart 4K TV
The best deal you'll find for a curved TV.
Samsung UE65NU8000 4K Ultra HD TV
Samsung UE65NU8000 4K Ultra HD TV
Big savings on a very good 4K HDR TV with a sleek design and low input lag, all of which makes it ideal for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X gamers.
Best Argos TV Deals
Hisense H43AE6100UK Smart 4K UHD TV
Hisense H43AE6100UK Smart 4K UHD TV
After an inexpensive 4K TV? This Hisense would fit the bill.
Hisense H50A6250UK Smart 4K TV
Hisense H50A6250UK Smart 4K TV
No, your eyes don't deceive you. You can pick up a 50-inch 4K HDR TV for less than £400. Argos is selling this for less than Amazon and you can chuck some Nectar points into the bargain, but hurry as stock is limited.
Philips 50PUS6703 Smart 4K TV
Philips 50PUS6703 Smart 4K TV
Philips terrific 4K TV also boasts immersive Ambilight lighting. For now, this is the cheapest price you can get it for.
Best Currys TV Deals
Samsung UE65NU7100 Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV
Samsung UE65NU7100 Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV
While not part of Samsung's QLED range, this is the cheapest price we've seen this 65in TV go for online.
LG OLED55B8PLA 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
LG OLED55B8PLA 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
A stunning price for LG's 2018 B8 OLED model. This has premium picture quality with Dolby Vision, 4 HDMI ports, and built in Freeview Play and Freesat HD.
Samsung QE55Q9FNATXXU Smart 4K QLED TV
Samsung QE55Q9FNATXXU Smart 4K QLED TV
This stellar QLED has had a massive £700 cut from its RRP
Best Richer Sound TV Deals
Philips 55OLED803 OLED 4K TV
Philips 55OLED803 OLED 4K TV
The 55inch OLED803 functions as Philips' entry-level set of its higher-end offering. Supports HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG variants and features the brand's improved P5 Picture Engine and of course the immersive Ambilight.
Samsung QE55Q6FN 4K Ultra HD TV
Samsung QE55Q6FN 4K Ultra HD TV
Entry-level effort in Samsung's QLED range, it supports HDR10+ with a peak brightness of 1000nits
Samsung QE55Q7FN 4K Smart QLED TV
Samsung QE55Q7FN 4K Smart QLED TV
The 2018 edition of Samsung's impressive QLED line-up. It supports dynamic HDR in HDR10+ and also comes with the separate One Connect box, which houses all your connections without cluttering up the back of the TV.
PRC Direct TV Deals
LG OLED55B7V 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
LG OLED55B7V 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
An LG OLED from 2017 that if you bought it then would have cost you £3000. The fact that you can now get it for just £1100 makes it huge bargain. Get it before it disappears.
Best John Lewis TV Deals
LG 60UK6200PLA 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
LG 60UK6200PLA 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Supports LG's WebOs smart interface as well as the brand's ThinQ AI technology which has Google's Assistant voice control built-in. Exclusive to John Lewis & Partners.
Sony KD-49XF9005 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Sony KD-49XF9005 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Super mid-range TV that's available for an absolute steal of a price.
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
The technology behind Panasonic's image processor has been fine-tuned by Hollywood colourists, so you'll know you're getting colours as intended with this OLED.
Best Very TV Deals
Luxor 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Luxor 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
The cheapest price we've seen for a 4K TV yet
Samsung UE50NU7020 Ultra HD Smart 4K TV
Samsung UE50NU7020 Ultra HD Smart 4K TV
Not a QLED of course, but £400 for a 50in Samsung 4K TV is a deal that's not to be missed
LG55UK6300PLB Ultra HD 4K LED TV
LG55UK6300PLB Ultra HD 4K LED TV
A budget 4K TV that supports LG's WebOS, Freeview Play, Netflix and YouTube. A good choice for games thanks to its IPS screen which should have lower input lag than other types.
Hisense H65U7AUK 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Hisense H65U7AUK 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
You can take off a whopping saving off this ginormous 2018 model from Hisense. Beats Amazon's price for just a couple of pounds.
LG OLED55B8S 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
LG OLED55B8S 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
£700 of the RRP for a 2018 LG OLED is a fantastic saving
Best eBay TV Deals
Samsung UE43NU7020 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Samsung UE43NU7020 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
A cheap, cheerful 43-inch 4K TV from Samsung that’s even cheaper here. Which makes us cheerful.
Best AO TV Deals
Techwood 55AO6USB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Techwood 55AO6USB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
If you're happy to go with a lesser known brand, then you can get an extra five inches on your TV for the same great price as above. Not too shabby.
Samsung UE50NU7020 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Samsung UE50NU7020 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
This 50in set comes with UHD Dimming which improves contrast for more detail. Freeview HD is supported and the 2 HMDI ports and a USB input means there’s room to plug in other entertainment devices.
Hisense H65AE6100UK Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Hisense H65AE6100UK Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
A 65in effort from Hisense that's down £130 from its RRP.
Philips 55POS9002/05 4K Ultra HD OLED TV w/ Ambilight
Philips 55POS9002/05 4K Ultra HD OLED TV w/ Ambilight
This 2017 TV combined impressively detailed, natural pictures with an attractive, space-saving design. It was already excellent value for its price and now it's £800 cheaper.
Toshiba 75U6863DB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
Toshiba 75U6863DB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
For the same price as the Philips OLED above you could get a 75in Toshiba set instead.
How to choose a cheap TV deal
Back in the day, 4K was a luxury limited to the very top echelons of the TV market. But since 2015 the price of a 4K TV has dropped to the point it’s now pretty easy to pick one up without spending oodles of cash.
But before you go rushing off to buy the first 4K TV you see, be warned, 4K isn’t the badge of quality it used to be. Nowadays, 4K, or Ultra HD as some manufacturers like to call it, is just a descriptive term telling you exactly how many pixels your screen can display at any one time. There are all manner of more important technical questions you need to answer before parting with your cash.
First of all, think about what size you need. The idea of a 65-inch beast may be appealing at first, but you’ll need a stand and, more importantly, a room big enough for it. A bigger TV might not be as expensive as you might have thought, however. It’s worth having a look at the next size up of a model you’re interested in (provided you have the space).
40-inch: This is about as small as you’ll want to go for a 4K set. You’re unlikely to get much in the way of smart features and screen brightness can vary depending on the manufacturer. However, for a spare room or bedroom, a 40in effort is a decent bet.
43-inch: The next size up and likely more popular than 40in sets considering prices between the two sizes aren’t too dissimilar. The extra screen real estate might seem meagre, but it’s worth the extra cash.
49-inch: Another common size point for most TV manufacturers and the one that will comfortably sit in most UK lounges.
55-inch: The breaking point where you enter big screen TV territory. The screens generally cost more than their smaller siblings, but if you have the space they’re great for movie binging and split screen gaming.
65-inch: These are generally the biggest screens you’ll get without having to sell a kidney. Though they’re generally more expensive, there are still some cracking deals on 65-inch TVs if you know where to look and some aren’t that much more than a 55-inch model. With Black Friday soon here, it could be the right time to make the upgrade to a 65-inch+ TV (if you have the space).
Related: Best 4K TVs
There are a multitude of different operating systems being used on TVs at the moment, each of which features very different user interfaces varying features. If you’re buying for someone that’s not too tech savvy, you may want to stick with something they’re already familiar with.
HDR is another important consideration as it can take your viewing experience to a whole new level. HDR TVs earn their street cred by having a much greater colour spectrum to delve into over their 4K-only cousins. Those additional colours create a higher level of contrast which becomes apparent the second you lay your eyes on a HDR-enabled screen.
A plethora of companies have been quick to jump on the HDR bandwagon, utilising the extra oomph in their latest products. On the streaming side, Netflix, Apple and BBC iPlayer have already begun offering HDR-ready content.
The BBC broadcasted both the World Cup and Wimbledon in both 4K and HDR through its iPlayer app on compatible TVs. Before that, it trialled broadcasting Blue Planet II in 4K HDR. Needless to say, the image quality is a massive step up from standard Full HD content. You can see a list of compatible TVs iPlayer supports for 4K HDR here.
In the world of gaming, the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro make full use of HDR technology to make their games pop in a way that true audio-visual purists have been clamouring for.
Needless to say, there’s now no shortage of content that take advantage of HDR for enhanced visual quality.
Related: What is HDR?
The issue is, not all manufacturers are being entirely honest with their use of HDR branding. Some cheaper brands claim to offer high dynamic range, when the TV doesn’t actually meet the formal HDR standards more established players have agreed on.
As a rule of thumb, when buying a 4K HDR TV keep an eye out for UHD Alliance HDR or Dolby Vision branding/certification on the box if you want the best picture quality.
Keep in mind the TV’s speakers, too. As TVs get thinner, sound quality is often sacrificed. It’s simple physics that a bigger speaker is able to move more air to create better sound. So as TVs become more razor-thin, sound quality often takes a hit. Some TVs still sound better than others, and some manufacturers have gotten clever with how they deliver sound.
Certain Sony Bravia screens use the entire display as a speaker, for instance. Otherwise, if you really care about sound quality, check out our Best Soundbar Deals page for some top bargains to go with your cheap TV.
More top deals
- Best Nintendo Switch deals
- Best PS4 deals
- Best laptop deals
- Best Dyson deals
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Best GoPro deals
- Best Sonos deals
- Best iPhone deals
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.