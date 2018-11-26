Best TV Deals: Buying a new TV isn’t something to be taken lightly, regardless of your budget. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best TV deals on the internet to help soften the blow.

It’s December, which means that most of us have got a bunch of long, cold nights and some well-earned time off to look forward to. In other words, we’re all going to be watching a lot more TV than usual over the coming weeks.

There’ll be plenty of things to argue about this Christmas, but a sub-optimal viewing experience needn’t be one of them. This is no time to be putting up with a faulty, undersized, or just plain rubbish television set.

Fortunately, you don’t need to spend your entire festive budget to grab yourself a decent 4K TV these days. Prices have taken a tumble across the board, meaning that everyone should be able to get something special for their money.

If you’re wondering what the best TVs on the market are right now, check out our guide by following the above link. We’ve also include a brief guide on what to look out for when shopping for a new TV. Just scroll down below the deals if you’re curious.

Otherwise, let’s press on with the best TV deals for December 2018.

PRC Direct TV Deals LG OLED55B7V 4K Ultra HD Smart TV An LG OLED from 2017 that if you bought it then would have cost you £3000. The fact that you can now get it for just £1100 makes it huge bargain. Get it before it disappears.

Best eBay TV Deals Samsung UE43NU7020 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV A cheap, cheerful 43-inch 4K TV from Samsung that’s even cheaper here. Which makes us cheerful.

How to choose a cheap TV deal

Back in the day, 4K was a luxury limited to the very top echelons of the TV market. But since 2015 the price of a 4K TV has dropped to the point it’s now pretty easy to pick one up without spending oodles of cash.

But before you go rushing off to buy the first 4K TV you see, be warned, 4K isn’t the badge of quality it used to be. Nowadays, 4K, or Ultra HD as some manufacturers like to call it, is just a descriptive term telling you exactly how many pixels your screen can display at any one time. There are all manner of more important technical questions you need to answer before parting with your cash.

First of all, think about what size you need. The idea of a 65-inch beast may be appealing at first, but you’ll need a stand and, more importantly, a room big enough for it. A bigger TV might not be as expensive as you might have thought, however. It’s worth having a look at the next size up of a model you’re interested in (provided you have the space).

40-inch: This is about as small as you’ll want to go for a 4K set. You’re unlikely to get much in the way of smart features and screen brightness can vary depending on the manufacturer. However, for a spare room or bedroom, a 40in effort is a decent bet.

43-inch: The next size up and likely more popular than 40in sets considering prices between the two sizes aren’t too dissimilar. The extra screen real estate might seem meagre, but it’s worth the extra cash.

49-inch: Another common size point for most TV manufacturers and the one that will comfortably sit in most UK lounges.

55-inch: The breaking point where you enter big screen TV territory. The screens generally cost more than their smaller siblings, but if you have the space they’re great for movie binging and split screen gaming.

65-inch: These are generally the biggest screens you’ll get without having to sell a kidney. Though they’re generally more expensive, there are still some cracking deals on 65-inch TVs if you know where to look and some aren’t that much more than a 55-inch model. With Black Friday soon here, it could be the right time to make the upgrade to a 65-inch+ TV (if you have the space).

There are a multitude of different operating systems being used on TVs at the moment, each of which features very different user interfaces varying features. If you’re buying for someone that’s not too tech savvy, you may want to stick with something they’re already familiar with.

HDR is another important consideration as it can take your viewing experience to a whole new level. HDR TVs earn their street cred by having a much greater colour spectrum to delve into over their 4K-only cousins. Those additional colours create a higher level of contrast which becomes apparent the second you lay your eyes on a HDR-enabled screen.

A plethora of companies have been quick to jump on the HDR bandwagon, utilising the extra oomph in their latest products. On the streaming side, Netflix, Apple and BBC iPlayer have already begun offering HDR-ready content.

The BBC broadcasted both the World Cup and Wimbledon in both 4K and HDR through its iPlayer app on compatible TVs. Before that, it trialled broadcasting Blue Planet II in 4K HDR. Needless to say, the image quality is a massive step up from standard Full HD content. You can see a list of compatible TVs iPlayer supports for 4K HDR here.

In the world of gaming, the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro make full use of HDR technology to make their games pop in a way that true audio-visual purists have been clamouring for.

Needless to say, there’s now no shortage of content that take advantage of HDR for enhanced visual quality.

The issue is, not all manufacturers are being entirely honest with their use of HDR branding. Some cheaper brands claim to offer high dynamic range, when the TV doesn’t actually meet the formal HDR standards more established players have agreed on.

As a rule of thumb, when buying a 4K HDR TV keep an eye out for UHD Alliance HDR or Dolby Vision branding/certification on the box if you want the best picture quality.

Keep in mind the TV’s speakers, too. As TVs get thinner, sound quality is often sacrificed. It’s simple physics that a bigger speaker is able to move more air to create better sound. So as TVs become more razor-thin, sound quality often takes a hit. Some TVs still sound better than others, and some manufacturers have gotten clever with how they deliver sound.

Certain Sony Bravia screens use the entire display as a speaker, for instance. Otherwise, if you really care about sound quality, check out our Best Soundbar Deals page for some top bargains to go with your cheap TV.

