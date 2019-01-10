Best Headphones Deals for January 2019: Save on Jabra Elite Sports

Best Headphones Deals: Looking for a good deal on a quality set of headphones? Here’s what the UK’s biggest online retailers have to offer.
It doesn’t matter how much money you spent on your smartphone, the personal audio experience it provides is going to be sub-standard straight out of the box. That’s because smartphone manufacturers tend to bundle their products with earphones that are mediocre at best.
Investing in a new set of headphones is a must, whether you’re someone who needs a sturdy pair for your workout, a regular commuter, or someone who likes to disappear into a self-made audio bubble when at home. The good news is that you don’t need to spend a fortune to improve your headphones situation. There are some very affordable headphones out there that represent a big step up from those free earbuds everyone has.
Of course, if you’re willing to spend more you can really step the audio experience up. But even then, we’ve managed to dig some great deals up for you.
We’ve made sure to cover the entire headphones spectrum with the following deals round-up. Whether you’re after a high-end wired set for home listening or some bluetooth earbuds for taking out and about, you’ll find something to like below.
All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.
Best Headphone Deals – Amazon
Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
A big saving on these sports-friendly headphones with a super-secure fit. This is currently the lowest price they've ever been from Amazon, and even cheaper than Black Friday and Prime Day.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones
There's just under £60 off on B&O's stellar wireless over-ears
Sennheiser PXC 550
They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.
Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Heart Rate and Activity Monitor - Black
A great deal on a brilliant set of wireless sports ’buds, which can track your heart rate and come with a handy charger case.
Best Headphones Deals – Argos
Best Argos Headphone Deals
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones
Or if you have a bigger budget, go for these sports headphones that deliver trademark Bose sound quality.
Beats by Dre Solo 3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones- Asphalt Grey
Buy these punchy wireless headphones, and you can get a pair of Beats by Dre Powerbeats 3 in-ear wireless earphones (worth £149.95) for free.
Best Headphones Deals – Currys
Best Currys Headphone Deals
Bose QuietControl 30 Noise-Cancelling
This is the same lower price as on Amazon, but if you buy these smart noise-cancelling earbuds from Currys you get a 9 month Deezer Premium pass.
Marshall Major II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Black
Stylish wireless headphones with strong battery life and punchy bass, all at a very tempting price.
Best Headphones Deals – John Lewis
One of the best parts about buying from John Lewis is its excellent 2-year guarantee on headphones.
Best John Lewis Headphone Deals
Master & Dynamic MW60 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote, Gunmetal/Black
A fine set of audiophile wireless headphones (still a relatively rare sentence) with a hefty amount of money knocked off.
Sennheiser GAME ZERO Gaming Headset with Microphone for PC & Mac, Black
This premium gaming headset has been reduced to clear at John Lewis. They feature extra large memory-foam padded ear pads and a noise-cancelling microphone.
Best Headphone Deals – eBay
Best eBay Headphone Deals
Beats by Dre Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones - Red
These noise-cancelling wireless over-ear headphones boast great build quality, a comfortable fit, and excellent connectivity for iPhone users.
Choosing a headphone deal
If you’re after a pair of headphones you should be crystal clear what type you want, as the come in a number of different shapes and sizes.
First you need to consider form factor. Over ear headphones can offer fantastic audio quality and the best noise isolation, but they’re pretty chunky as a result. On ears are a little smaller but offer less impressive noise isolation, so if you’re walking around London or in an office you’ll still hear a lot of background noise. In-ear are the most discrete option and are the form factor most people opt for.
Then you need to consider what you want them for. If you’re after a pair to use in the office or while traveling, you’ll want a set with ANC (active noise cancelling) which will help block out background noise, like the hum of an engine. If you want to use them in the gym, you’ll want to invest in a sports set with sweat resistance and wing or clip tips. If you plan to use them with your phone, given how few modern handsets have a 3.5mm jack, you’ll probably want to think about going wireless.
After all that you’ll want to think about price. As a rule of thumb headphones are an area where you get what you pay for, so if you care about audio quality it’s always worth investing a little bit more. The difference between some £70 and £100 sets is palpable.
