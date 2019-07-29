Best Mobile Phone Deals: The smartphone field has never been more competitive, which means there are a whole bunch of great deals to be had across a range of devices, SIM contracts and tariffs.
Sitting here in mid–2019, the smartphone market is looking decidedly mature. General standards have risen to the point where an entry-level handset in 2019 could be mistaken for a flagship phone from just a couple of years ago. It’s rare to find a genuinely awful phone these days.
There’s a huge range of price point too. You could spend less than £200 or splurge more than £1,000 to purchase your next phone, and we’d be happy to make a recommendation in either category. Similarly, it’s now perfectly possible to bag yourself a brand new SIM contract with unlimited data for just £10 a month – it’s just a case of knowing where to look, and luckily, we do.
To see how you can save some serious money on your next upgrade, just take a look below at our roundup of the best mobile phone deals available right now.
Best SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals
If you’re happy with your current network provider, then it only makes sense to stick with what works and only upgrade your handset. With that in mind, here are the best deals available on SIM-free smartphones today.
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Dual SIM 64GB 6GB RAM Ocean Blue
One of Trusted Reviews' favourite handsets can now be had for a fraction of its original price, making this a solid buy for anyone on a budget.
Razer Phone 2 64GB
If you're a serious smartphone gamer, few handsets can top the credentials laid out by the stellar Razer Phone 2, which is now an easier recommendation than ever with nearly 50% off.
Huawei Mate20 X 128GB
With a whopping 7.2-inch screen, the Mate20 X is about as much of a phablet as phone could ever be, but it's a powerhouse as a result (and no with a slick £100 off).
Best Mobile Phone Contract Deals
Given the ever increasing prices of flagship smartphones, upgrading to a new device can often incur a painful hit to your bank account, which is why network contract offers are the best way to spread out the cost over time.
Apple iPhone 7 – 2GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts on O2 (use code EPIC10)
With this solid limited time offer, you can grab a brand new iPhone 7 for just £20 a month and £40 upfront (with the code EPIC10) – getting you great quality for less.
Huawei P30 – 10GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts on O2
The Huawei P30 is already an impressive smartphone, but throw in a free Huawei GT Watch and you're looking at a brilliant contract that's hard to beat.
Samsung Galaxy S10 – 30GB of data, unlimited minuted and texts of O2 (use code TRUSTED10)
For a limited time only, this incredible contract is offering a 512GB Galaxy S10 for the same price as the 128GB model, getting you tons of extra storage for less.
Best SIM-Only Deals
For the smarter among us who have invested in a near-future proof smartphone, you won’t have to worry about upgrading your device for several years at least. With that said, it doesn’t hurt to see if you can get a better deal on your SIM contract, especially when offers like these are currently available.
Three SIM – Unlimited data, minutes and texts (Limited Time Offer)
For the first six months of this Three contract, you'll only have to pay £10 each month for unlimited everything. Simply put, you can't find better value for money than that.
O2 SIM – 9GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts
If you're after a cheap SIM that provides a decent amount of data and a ton of sweet extras, this great O2 contract is just the ticket.
Virgin Mobile SIM – 25GB of data, 5000 minutes and texts
For a limited time only, Virgin Mobile has docked £5 off the monthly cost of its 25GB contract, brilliant for any content bingers who don't want to break the bank.
