Trusted Recommends: DJI’s drone soars over the competition

Welcome to the latest edition of Trusted Recommends, the weekly show where we list the best tech we’ve tested over the last seven days.

This week’s been another hectic one for the team of experts at Trusted Labs, who’ve been putting everything from top end iMacs to uber affordable headphones through their paces.

Without further delay, here are this week’s top scoring products.

Panasonic TX-43HX580B

The Panasonic TX-43HX580B isn’t the most attractive TV and it lacks some popular features, but detailed pictures and natural colours make this TV stand out next to similarly-priced rivals

Score: 4/5

iMac 2021

Apple has finally redesigned the iMac, injecting some much-needed fun into the desktop computer for the first time in years. During testing we found that if an all-in-one machine is at the top of your wishlist then the iMac 2021 24-inch is the best choice for most people. It’s fast, looks great and fits just about anywhere. Apple has needed to breathe some new life into the iMac range for quite some time and this update does just that.

Score: 4.5/5

Asus Zenfone 8

Asus has done an excellent job with the Zenfone 8. Offering a flagship Android phone that’s far smaller than the majority of the competition. Performance is great, the 120Hz screen is stunning and it’s dinky enough to use in one hand.

Score: 4.5/5

Sony VPL-VW590ES

The Sony VPL-VW590ES is the latest projector to earn top marks from our team of expert reviewers. During testing the VW590ES earned a place as the most impressive lamp projector with HDR that we’ve seen to date.

Score: 4.5/5

Disney Plus re-review

More than a year on from launch and Disney Plus is answering critiques we had about its initial launch. The Star service has lots more content and variety and Disney is stretching its legs when it comes to original content.

Score: 4.5/5

LG OLED55G1

The LG G1 adds some additional brightness over previous G-series models to make for an even more entertaining TV. Its primarily wall-mounted design won’t be for everyone, but in terms of looks the G1 is as slim as you get with TVs and for features it’s very comprehensive.

Score: 4.5/5

Dji Air 2S

The user-friendliness, compact size and image quality of the Dji Air 2S make it one of the most appealing drones around, particularly to those who need a camera that can perform in lower light conditions.

Score: 5/5