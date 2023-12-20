Today is a historic day for gaming on the iPhone – here’s why

When Apple launched the iPhone 15 Pro range back in September, there was a lot of buzz around the ability for the new A17 Pro chip to handle console-quality games.

That’s all down to the A17 Pro SoC’s ability to handle the en vogue hardware-based ray tracing, which means the experience should look and play almost as niftily on the iPhone as it does on, say, an Xbox Series X or PS5.

A couple of months on from the phones’ release, that promise is coming to fruition with the launch of the Resident Evil 4 Remake for iOS today (as well as iPadOS and macOS).

This is the first true AAA game that’s become available for iPhone, so it’s a significant moment for the world’s most famous smartphone range.

And, for a limited time, you can get it relatively cheaply. While we’re used to paying under £10 for an iPhone game (if anything at all), the AAA ones will be priced as if you’re playing them on the console.

The game itself is a free download but to unlock the full game it’s currently half price at $29.99/£29.99. On January 17 that goes up to full whack at $59.99/£59.99. If you’d like to sample before downloading then you’ll be able to play a part of the base game for free.

The download size of 30GB means you’ll also need an iPhone with a decent amount of available storage in order to make this worth your while.

If you want to play Capcom’s Resi 4 on a Mac or an iPhone you’ll need one with an Apple Silicon processor like the M1 or later. The download size shoots up to 70GB for the Mac version. Damn!

It’s not all good news for gaming on Apple’s handset. Another eagerly-awaited AAA game, Death Stranding, is going to be delayed until early in 2024, the developer has announced.