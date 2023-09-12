iPhone 15 Pro can play AAA console-quality games

Apple’s recently announced iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max phones are reportedly capable of running AAA games like Assassin’s Creed, Resident Evil, and more.

iPhone 15 is here and so is iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. As always, each iPhone is more powerful than the last, but with the Pro and Pro Max variants this year, these phones look to be offering up some seriously impressive performance. According to Apple, iPhone 15 Pro is slated to run Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Death Stranding, and the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

And if you thought that means mobile ports of the above games that differ substantially in terms of visual fidelity or gameplay features from the originals, this doesn’t seem to be the case. Apple has gone on record to say that Assassin’s Creed Mirage on iPhone 15 Pro will be the first time we’ve seen a console-level Assassin’s Creed game available natively on iPhone, so the expectation is that these will be straight ports, not some kind of mobile version.

Apple has been making strides with gaming for a while, like when the company brought Resident Evil Village, No Man’s Sky, and Death Stranding to Mac in recent memory, but iPhone 15 looks to be making a bigger jump. Not only is the power of iPhone 15 Pro impressive in itself, but it’s similarly impressive Apple is able to get big publishers like Ubisoft and Capcom to support iPhone as a full-fledged gaming platform at the level of a PlayStation or Xbox.

You can expect Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding, and Resident Evil 4 to come to iPhone 15 by the end of 2023, while Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming to iPhone in the first half of 2024. Of course, though, it remains to be seen exactly how well these games will run on iPhone, so make sure to keep an eye out.