This tiny iOS 17 change requires you to retrain your brain

Apple is moving the ‘End Call’ button from its traditional home in iOS 17, judging by the latest beta version of the software.

The distinctive red button, which has sat beneath the other call screen options since time immemorial, has been moved to the bottom right of the screen in iOS 17.

Along with that, the other call settings have been moved to the bottom of the display too, judging by images of the beta posted to social media.

The change, albeit a small one, is sure to test the muscle memory of iPhone users across the world. We can imagine several users will be tapping the ‘Keypad’ button when attempting to hang up a call.

Incidentally, the positioning of the End button within he grid now replaces the ‘Contacts’ button, which has now been folded into the Add button for a more uniform appearance.

iOS 17 is due out a little over a month from now when Apple brings the operating system out of beta. It usually comes around a week after the new iPhone models are announced and recent reports say that keynote event has already been pencilled in for September 13.

Larger changes to iOS 17 include the new Standby Mode, which is ideal for placing on a nightstand, the Live Voicemail transcription feature, a new Journal app and an updated Messages app that’ll include swipe to reply and a new Check In feature to let contacts know you’re home.

Beyond the button change, the Phone app is also getting new contact posters, which means you can customise what people see when you call. If you’d like to get to grips with the best iOS 17 features before launch, you can already download the iOS 17 beta.

Which iOS 17 feature are you most looking forward to using? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.