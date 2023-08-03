iPhone 15 launch date could be September 13

Apple’s traditional flagship iPhone launch will take place on Wednesday September 13 this year, according to a new report.

9to5Mac sources say the special launch event has already been pencilled in for the third week of September, which is somewhat later than usual.

Last year Apple held the iPhone 14 event on September 7 (also a Wednesday), meaning the company would be waiting a week longer to showcase its hardware advancements.

That may suggest the devices would go up for pre-order as soon as September 15, if the usual precedent is followed, with the devices going on sale a week later on September 22.

However, there have been rumours of delays for the phones this year due to supply chain issues. A couple of weeks ago, it was rumoured the iPhone 15 wouldn’t go on sale until October.

Perhaps Apple is pushing the launch event itself back a week to shorten the gap between the unveiling and the big release of the phones?

Apple is expected to launch four phones in the iPhone 15 range. The standard, Plus, Pro and Pro Max editions are likely to be accompanied by the Apple Watch Series 9. Last year Apple also revealed new AirPods Pro earbuds.

Apple is unlikely to confirm the launch event dates until the calendar page turns to September. It certainly won’t speak of release dates until during that event.