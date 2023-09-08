Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This rechargable Xbox controller pack has nosedived in price

Chris Smith

If you’ve been embarking on marathon sessions following the release of Starfield this week, your controller might be close to tapping out. You’re probably getting absolutely sick of changing batteries more often than you change clothes.

Thankfully, Argos has the answer to get you through the weekend with the Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller complete with a rechargeable battery pack that offers 30 hours per charge and can be recharged while you play.

The environmentally friendly Xbox Remix controller with battery pack is just £59.99, which is a £15 saving on the usual £74.99 asking price.

Xbox Remix wireless controller is £15 off

The Xbox Remix controller is made of recovered plastic and has a rechargable battery pack and is on sale for £59.99

Microsoft’s Xbox division has placed a larger focus on sustainability in recent years and the Remix Special Edition controller uses a bunch of post-consumer recycled resins from materials like CDs, plastic water jugs, car headlight covers, and more old plastic tack.

Microsoft has also used mechanically recycled parts from old leftover Xbox One generation controllers without sacrificing the durability or performance. This process is known as regrind. Overall, a third of the controller’s plastic comes from regrind or reclaimed materials.

Furthering the sustainability goals, this version of the controller also includes the rechargeable battery pack that isn’t included with the stock model. That’s still reliant on disposable AA batteries. This will provide up to 30 hours per charge and can be recharged while you play for up to four hours.

It’s also got a really attractive design with Microsoft opting for colours reminiscent of a Pacific Northwest forest akin to the company’s home state of Washington.

It carries a larger price than the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, but this deal eliminates that and you can get it for £59.99.

