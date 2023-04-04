New Xbox controller finally found a use for those old CDs

Microsoft has announced a new Earth Day version of the Xbox wireless controller, which has been partially constructed from reclaimed compact discs.

The Remix Special Edition controller uses a bunch of post-consumer recycled resins from materials like CDs, plastic water jugs, car headlight covers, and more old plastic tack.

Microsoft has also used mechanically recycled parts from old leftover Xbox One generation controllers without sacrificing the durability or performance. This process is known as regrind. Overall, a third of the controller’s plastic comes from regrind or reclaimed materials.

Furthering the sustainability goals, this version of the controller also includes the rechargeable battery pack that isn’t included with the stock model. That’s still reliant on disposable AA batteries. This will provide up to 30 hours per charge and can be recharged while you play for up to four hours.

As for the design, it’s quite attractive with colours recognisable from the company’s Washington state home land in the United States.

It’s supposed to be reminiscent of a Pacific Northwest forest, but it could easily be an NFL Seattle Seahawks or MLS Seattle Sounders team uniform. The latter actually was actually sponsored by Xbox for the longest time and had the logo emblazoned on their journey.

“We drew inspiration from natural landscapes and the physical world around us when designing the Remix Special Edition controller,” Microsoft says in the blog post announcing the controller.

“The various earth-tone colours create a patchwork effect , featuring bright pops of colour that create a vibrant yet serene vibe. The bright green Xbox button, D-pad, and front case colour are inspired by lichen found in the Pacific Northwest Forest. The bumpers, triggers, and side grip areas feature a topographic texture pattern, a nod to the earth’s dynamic landscape, while maintaining the tactility that our customers like.”

It’s up for pre-order now and will cost significantly more than the standard Xbox Wireless Controller. It’s £74.99/$84.99 and will become available on April 18.