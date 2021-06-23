Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Xbox Series X/S Monitors: Official ‘Designed for Xbox’ displays confirmed

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft has announced a new partnership with display manufacturers to help Xbox Series X/S owners decide on the best monitor for their next-gen gaming exploits.

In an Xbox Wire post, Microsoft has revealed a new Designed for Xbox distinction for monitors from Philips, ASUS, Acer and others.

The displays will carry a “Gaming Features for Xbox” label on the packaging, making them easily identifiable for users seeking a screen that can “support the full speed, performance, and technology of Xbox Series X/S.”

The initial set of monitors promise 120Hz and variable refresh rate (VRR), 4K HDR, HDMI 2.1 and Microsoft says there’s more to come. This week, Microsoft has announced three monitors and none of them are particularly cheap.

It seems prudent to point out that each of the manufacturers regard these displays as monitors, rather than televisions and there’s a number of size options available to get the most out of the best Xbox Series X games.

Philips Momentum 559M1RYV 55-inch – The largest of the first wave of Designed for Xbox monitors is also the most expensive. It’ll go on sale for $1,599 this summer, which is around £1,150. Naturally it supports 4K HDR resolution, but it also has a dedicated Xbox Picture Mode. It’s also got a built-in soundbar from Bowers & Wilkins. Fancy.

ASUS Strix Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XG43UQ 43-inch – Here the Xbox mode optimises the colour contrast and hue settings. As with the Philips option, it offers AMD FreeSync Premium Pro tech, ensuring native 4K/120z gaming via HDMI 2.1. Pricing information is to be confirmed.

Acer Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XV282K KV 28-inch – The smallest option comes from Acer. Naturally, there’s 4K at 120Hz and HDMI 2.1. Microsoft says this “is among the first monitors to be TUV/Eyesafe certified, reducing strain on gamers’ eyes as they dive into their gaming adventures.” There’s also a low 1ms response time and it costs $949.99 (around £682)

Microsoft is also recommending a certified Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable supporting 4K at 120Hz, which will set you back another $65 (£47). Of course, none of these are cheap, but then HDMI 2.1 monitors aren’t.

