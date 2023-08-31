This might be the best version of the Nintendo Switch yet

Following the Super Mario Bros. Wonder episode of Nintendo Direct today, the company has unveiled a brand new Mario-themed Switch OLED model.

The new design features the a Mario Red version of the Switch OLED console, including matching Joy-Con controllers and the console dock. The Dock itself also has a nice little Mario silhouette on the bottom left corner around the back. Behind the back plate there’s also some of the coins Mario likes to collect on his adventures.

“Warp into a world of games with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition system,” Nintendo says. “The system features a console, dock, and Joy-Con controllers all in the iconic Mario Red colour. A silhouette design of Mario jumps into action on the back of the dock. Look closely, and you’ll also find some hidden coins!”

In the United States, it’ll be available on the Nintendo Store and at Best Buy, where it is up for pre-order ahead of its October 6 release date. It’s coming to the UK too, but Nintendo is yet to reveal the selling arrangements.

That’s just ten days before Super Mario Bros. Wonder goes on sale, on October 20. The series goes back to Mario’s side-scrolling platform heyday.

Today’s Nintendo Direct stream gave us the best look at the game yet. Nintendo served-up 15 minutes of gameplay. All of our favourites are along for the ride in this new adventure where Bowser has invaded a brand new world called The Flower Kingdom. There’ll be new power ups to help you in the quest, and new enemies to defeat along the way.

You can watch Nintendo Direct below.