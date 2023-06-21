Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a 2D love letter to fans of the originals

Nintendo has announced a brand new, mainline Mario game with the 2D side-scrolling platform Super Mario Bros. Wonder coming to Nintendo Switch this year.

During the Nintendo Direct live stream event on Wednesday, the Japanese gaming giant revealed the gameplay trailer for Wonder, which looks every bit a 2023 envisioning of the beloved original series.

All of the gang are along for the fun, including Luigi, Princesses Peach and Daisy, as well as Toad and Yoshi. The game will also let you play as Mario in elephant form. The company is also introducing a new gameplay power-up feature, including a Wonder Flower (hence the name of the game).

“When you touch a Wonder Flower in the game, the wonders of the world unlock – pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies may appear, characters might change their looks, for example – transforming the gameplay in unpredictable ways,” the company says.

There’s also more in store than what Nintendo has shred today in the trailer, with the company teasing: “What other wonders could this game contain?” The game comes out on October 20 this year, so not very long to wait at all. You can even pre-order it today.

Elsewhere, Nintendo also announced a remake of the SNES-era Super Mario RPG, as well as a visually-enhanced version of the 3DS classic Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon.

Mario was already having a pretty stellar year with the opening the Universal studios theme-park in California, as well as the incredibly successful animated movie. In the real world, the plumbing brothers would be approaching retirement and downing tools by now, but the boys aren’t slowing down any time soon.