This is why the iPhone 14 Pro could have a huge camera bump

Last week, leaked schematics showcased the massive camera bump reportedly coming to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Now, a well-known analyst has shed some light on why it might be so big.

Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a decent track record when it comes to Apple leaks, confirmed that the camera bump on the two iPhone 14 Pro models will be “larger and more prominent” than those on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

According to Kuo, this is because the main wide angle sensor will see an upgrade from 12-megapixels to 48-megapixels.

The 48-megapixel camera’s 7P lens will reportedly be 5-10% taller than that in the 12-megapixel camera, while the diagonal length of the camera’s CIS scanner will apparently increase by a whopping 25-35%.

The tweet appeared to respond to a set of schematics shared by Max Weinbach just last week.

The diagrams in question showed off the larger camera bump on the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max with measurements suggesting the camera bump will see slight increases in pretty much every direction.

The length at which it protrudes, in particular, is expected to go from 3.60mm to 4.17mm across generations – that’s a 15 percent increase from the 2021’s 13 Pro to 2022’s 14 Pro (via MacRumors).

Of course, this isn’t the first we’ve heard about a 48-megapixel camera coming to the iPhone 14 Pro.

Kuo originally predicted that the 14 Pro would be getting the upgrade at the end of last year, suggesting that Apple could achieve the higher megapixel count using the pixel binning method already employed on competing flagships, like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The technique allows a camera to capture higher quality images in low-light settings, while still keeping the smartphone itself relatively slim.

The iPhone 14 Pro is also expected to bring with it support for 8K video recording – an upgrade from its current 4K capabilities.

However, we still have quite a few months to go before Apple is expected to launch its next flagship phone. We’ll have to wait until September or October to find out more about the 14 Pro’s camera.