The iPhone 14 will reportedly miss out on a big camera feature

We’re still coming down from the release of the iPhone 13 line-up – which included the iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max and 13 Mini – and already there have been announcements regarding the iPhone 14.

According to reports obtained by MacRumors, Apple will be adding a 48-megapixel lens to its iPhone next year, but you’ll have to wait another year if you’re after a periscope lens.

For anyone who’s unsure, a periscope lens offers up optical zoom capabilities that are not usually possible on a smartphone camera, allowing for up to 5x optical zoom, or even 10x in some cases. Apple does not currently include periscope lenses with any of its iPhones, with many suggesting that the inclusion would massively improve the optical capabilities of the handset.

The periscope lens has been rumoured for several months, but according to MacRumours, it will debut on at least one of the iPhone 15 models instead. If accurate, it’s safe to say that Apple fans will be waiting a little while until they can get their hands on the technology.

Looking back to what will be included in the iPhone 14 series, it’s been suggested that the 48MP camera will be limited to just the iPhone 14 Pro models and that they will be capable of shooting video in 8K, which is an improvement on the 4K capabilities of the current iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro models will support both 48MP and 12MP output, which would likely work with pixel binning.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra already uses this process, which involves the smartphone collecting data from multiple adjacent pixels to combine them into one larger pixel. Having larger pixels ensures the phone’s camera can capture more light, without the sensor needing to be bigger.

Make sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for more updates on the upcoming iPhone 14.