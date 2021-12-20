 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 14 will reportedly miss out on a big camera feature

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

We’re still coming down from the release of the iPhone 13 line-up – which included the iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max and 13 Mini – and already there have been announcements regarding the iPhone 14.

According to reports obtained by MacRumors, Apple will be adding a 48-megapixel lens to its iPhone next year, but you’ll have to wait another year if you’re after a periscope lens.

For anyone who’s unsure, a periscope lens offers up optical zoom capabilities that are not usually possible on a smartphone camera, allowing for up to 5x optical zoom, or even 10x in some cases. Apple does not currently include periscope lenses with any of its iPhones, with many suggesting that the inclusion would massively improve the optical capabilities of the handset.

The periscope lens has been rumoured for several months, but according to MacRumours, it will debut on at least one of the iPhone 15 models instead. If accurate, it’s safe to say that Apple fans will be waiting a little while until they can get their hands on the technology.

Looking back to what will be included in the iPhone 14 series, it’s been suggested that the 48MP camera will be limited to just the iPhone 14 Pro models and that they will be capable of shooting video in 8K, which is an improvement on the 4K capabilities of the current iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro models will support both 48MP and 12MP output, which would likely work with pixel binning.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra already uses this process, which involves the smartphone collecting data from multiple adjacent pixels to combine them into one larger pixel. Having larger pixels ensures the phone’s camera can capture more light, without the sensor needing to be bigger.

Make sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for more updates on the upcoming iPhone 14.

You might like…

MacBook Air 2022: Everything you need to know

MacBook Air 2022: Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles 53 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leak reveals key camera feature

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra leak reveals key camera feature

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Galaxy S21 FE: Samsung just leaked the price

Galaxy S21 FE: Samsung just leaked the price

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
LG’s first ever gaming laptop packs some impressive specs

LG’s first ever gaming laptop packs some impressive specs

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
Pixel 6 having issues with the latest update – here’s what you need to know

Pixel 6 having issues with the latest update – here’s what you need to know

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
MacOS 12.2 fixes annoying MacBook Pro 2021 bug

MacOS 12.2 fixes annoying MacBook Pro 2021 bug

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.