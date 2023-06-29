This beloved PS5 exclusive is finally coming to Xbox

As a courtroom battle raged over exclusive console games, it was revealed one of the PS5‘s most loved is finally coming to Xbox.

Stray, the RPG where you play as a cat within a futuristic cyber city, has been exclusive to PS4 and PS5 for the last 12 months, while it has also been available on PC.

However, Xbox fans will finally get their wish on August 10 when the timed-exclusive period officially ends and game lands on Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One consoles.

“See the world through the eyes of a cat and interact with the environment in playful ways. Be stealthy, nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this mysterious world,” the synopsis for the game developed by BlueTwelve Studios reads. “Along the way, the cat befriends a small flying drone, known only as B12. With the help of this newfound companion, the duo must find a way out.”

The announcement came at publisher Annapurna Interactive’s summer games showcase, which is taking place just a couple of weeks after the cancelled E3 2023 was scheduled to take place. You can see the seriously cute Xbox launch trailer, which stars the game’s star kitty, below:

Stray was shortlisted for Game of the Year at The Game Awards last November – a list that also featured PS5 exclusives Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok.

News of the launch comes as Microsoft CEO Satay Nadella tells the FTC he’d get rid of console exclusives completely.

Elsewhere during Annapurna’s event, the company announced its first self-developed game called Blade Runner 2023: Labyrinth. It’s set between the two iconic sci-fi movies.

No word yet on a release date or whether it too will be platform agnostic, but here’s the trailer