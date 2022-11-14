 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS5 battered Xbox in 2022 and The Game Awards nominations prove it

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The nominations are in for the The Game Awards 2022 with the PS5 exclusives God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West battling the more platform agnostic Elden Ring for the top prizes.

The highly prestigious end-of-year gaming awards take place on December 8 and Sony Santa Monica’s new Norse mythology adventure leads the way with ten nominations – including Game of the Year, Game Direction and Best Narrative.

Save 21% on Sony WH-1000XM5

Save 21% on Sony WH-1000XM5

You can save 21% on the brilliant Sony WH-1000XM5 with Amazon ahead of Black Friday. They’re the best wireless headphones on the market, you know.

  • Amazon
  • Save 21%
  • Now £299
View Deal

Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West also feature in the top categories, while the sleeper hit Stray (6 nominations), A Plague Tale: Requiem (5) and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (3) feature in amongst the most-nominated games.

As for Game of the Year, the six shortlisted games are:

You can watch the full nomination announcement stream below and begin voting for your favourites in The Game Awards here.

The announcement tells the story of 2022 for console gamers especially, who haven’t had much in the way of massive original releases to choose from – especially on the Xbox side of things.

The PS5 clearly had the better year, with two of the best games nominated here exclusive to the platform and created in house by Sony. A third nominee Stray – which sees gamers embark on an adventure as a stray cat, is only available on PS5 and PC with an Xbox release still thought to be in the works.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is available on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms, as is Elden Ring. Meanwhile, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is only available on the Nintendo Switch. So, to surmise, only two of the year’s six best games, can be played on Xbox Series S or Series X.

By its own admission, Microsoft has had a down year, but is promising that will change in 2023 with Stafield, Redfall and Forza Motorsport.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Best Xbox Series X/S Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Best PS5 headset 2022: Top rated options for PlayStation

Best PS5 headset 2022: Top rated options for PlayStation

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.