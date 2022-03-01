These Marvel TV series will get a Disney Plus homecoming this month

Marvel’s live action TV shows will arrive on Disney Plus later this month, following their recent removal from Netflix.

The likes of Luke Cake, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, The Defenders, Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D will be available to stream on Disney Plus from March 16.

Many of these shows were original to Netflix, although Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D was made for the ABC network in the United States (ironically now owned by Disney), before taking up residence on the streaming platforms.

After Netflix’s licensing deal ended, the shows lacked an online home, but now they’ll be returning to base camp, as Disney looks to bring all of the Marvel content – past and present – under one roof.

Many of the shows were doing well as Netflix originals, but the writing was on the wall as soon as Disney announced that it was launching its own streaming service. That led to the cancellation of all ongoing shows, but there’s a chance Disney may now look to resurrect some of that IP.

The move ti Disney Plus isn’t entirely straightforward those as some of those shows were mature rated. As a result, Variety reports, there’ll be an update to the existing parental controls, enabling subscribers to put age-rated content behind a PIN code.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming said in a statement. “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”