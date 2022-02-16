Pixar’s latest animated movie Turning Red is coming to Disney Plus this year, but when can you start streaming it?

Turning Red follows the story of Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), a dorky 13-year-old torn between remaining a dutiful daughter to her overprotective mother (Sandra Oh) and the chaos of adolescence.

Though the real problem begins when Mei discovers a mystical connection that causes her to transform into an adorable giant red panda whenever she feels a strong emotion.

The film is directed by Domee Shi, who you might recognise from his Oscar-winning Pixar short Bao.

You can watch the trailer for Turning Red below:

So, when can you catch this new Pixar coming-of-age movie?

When can you stream Turning Red on Disney Plus?

Turning Red will be available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus from March 11. That means there won’t be any theatrical release for the movie.

While Disney no longer offers a free trial on its streaming service, for £7.99 a month you can get access to a wealth of content from Pixar animations to National Geographic content to tales from the Marvel and Star Wars franchises and more in up to 4K UHD resolution.

You can also stream on your TV, PC, phone, tablet or console with up to four devices supported at a time.

