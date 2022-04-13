 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Witcher 3 next-gen upgrade delayed indefinitely and fans aren’t happy

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The next-gen version of The Witcher 3 – one of the most beloved and successful games of the previous era – has once again been delayed.

The developer, CD Projekt Red, says it has decided to bring the remaining work on the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X version in-house, which will lead to an unspecified delay. The upgrade had already been pushed into 2022.

Plans had been to release the upgraded version of the game during the second quarter of 2022 – meaning some time before the end of June – but that’s now been postponed until further notice while the team looks at what needs to be done.

In a brief statement posted on The Witcher Twitter account, the developers wrote: “We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice. We’ll update you as soon as we can. Thank you for your understanding.”

Until now, the work on the next-gen version was being handled by developer Saber Interactive, which brought the game to the Nintendo Switch in 2019. It’s now unknown whether the next-gen upgrade will land this year.

With news the next instalment of The Witcher franchise is already in development, using Epic’s Unreal Engine 5, the company could probably do without the extra workload of improving this game for the newer systems, especially when it’ll be free for all current owners of the game on last-gen consoles.

The response from fans of the games, as you can imagine, hasn’t been 100% kind on the developer, which has also taken flak for the delays in bringing its much-maligned RPG Cyberpunk 2077 up to scratch in the last year or so. Others fans have advised the company to take as much time as is needed to ensure the upgrade meets expectations.

You might like…

Best Switch Games: The top 10 games to buy for Nintendo Switch

Best Switch Games: The top 10 games to buy for Nintendo Switch

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Best Xbox Series S/X Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Best Xbox Series S/X Games: The top 10 Xbox games

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.