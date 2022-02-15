Cyberpunk 2077 update for PS5 and Xbox Series X is available right now

CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077‘s next-gen patch is finally available, enabling you boot up the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions with enhanced visuals.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X can now run Cyberpunk 2077 in 4K with a 60fps frame rate with performance mode activated. A new ray tracing mode is also available, seeing more complex shadow effects to create more realistic environments. However, activating this mode will see the frame rate drop to 30fps.

Along with the next-gen visuals, CD Projekt Red has also improved crowd behaviour, as NPCs will now become aggressive if you aim your gun at them. This feature is unfortunately still not available on PS4 and Xbox One consoles, with the studio claiming it encountered technical issues when trying to do so.

The PS5 version will also see new DualSense features added, including the use of adaptive triggers. However, it’s important to remember that you’ll need to download the new PS5 game file in order to make use of these features, which will be available for free to anyone who owns the PS4 version. Those who own the Xbox One version should only have to download the new patch in order to optimise it for the Series X console.

CD Projekt Red has also confirmed there will be new Cyberpunk 2077 updates for every single platform. You’ll now be able to change your entire appearance at your apartment’s mirror, and purchase new flats if you’re fed up of your current home.

There have also been multiple improvements to the likes of combat, driving, cyberware, NPCs and more, all of which you can check out via the official website.

For PC gamers in particular, there will be a new benchmark mode that will let you see how your system copes with the current graphics settings, while AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) has been added so you can boost the performance via spatial upscaling.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X editions were initially due to launch in 2021, but saw several delays after the studio needed to focus on fixing multiple bugs following a disastrous launch. Now the next-gen versions have finally arrived, console players will be able to experience Night City in all of its 4K glory.