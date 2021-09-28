The upcoming MacBook Pro could be getting a resolution boost

Apple is expected to launch new 14-inch and 16-inch versions of its MacBook Pro later this year, and reports suggest the displays could be getting a serious upgrade.

According to a report by MacRumors, the 14-inch laptop will sport a 3024 x 1964 Retina display, while the 16-inch model will include a 3456 x 2234 Retina display.

The specs were spotted by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser in Apple’s System Information app in the seventh beta of macOS Monterey.

The two resolutions don’t appear to match any of Apple’s current displays, meaning they’re likely for a future product such as the new MacBook Pro series. They’re also higher than the resolutions on Apple’s current 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

According to the report, this would allow Apple to achieve a higher pixel density of 250 pixels per inch compared to the 226-227 on the current models, therefore enabling native 2x Retina on the new displays – something the current models fall short of.

As far as other display news goes, DigiTimes has reported that Taiwanese manufacturer Ennostar is producing mini-LED backlights for Apple, meaning we could see a mini-LED screen join Apple’s high-end laptop line. This would offer better contrast, HDR and wide colour gamut performance compared with Apple’s current MacBook Pro displays.

The MacBook Pro is also tipped to receive its “most significant design update” in five years. This is according to an investors note by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier this year (via MacRumors).

According to Kuo, the new 14 and 16-inch Pros will feature a flat-edged design like 2020’s iPhone 12 and the new iPhone 13. Kuo also predicts Apple will drop the OLED Touch Bar in lieu of physical keys.

The company is expected to bring back the MagSafe charging cable and introduce more ports alongside the limited number of USB-C outlets available on current models.

The two laptops will be powered by Apple’s own Apple Silicon chips, with rumours suggesting a new M1X chip could be unveiled which has substantially more CPU and GPU cores as the existing M1 processor.