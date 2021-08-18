The Samsung Galaxy A52s is official, and will set you back £409

Samsung has refreshed its midrange Galaxy A52 with an ‘S’ model, available to buy in the UK from 24 August, with shipping expected at the start of September.

Somewhat unusually, news of the new handset arrived via a UK-only press release, which means we’re not left guessing how generous Samsung will feel when it comes to converting euros or dollars into pounds. The phone will cost £409 – a £10 increase on the original Galaxy A52, which was only released in March.

The modest price difference tells you what you need to know about the specs. As the previous Geekbench leak made us suspect, it’s virtually unchanged from the original, with only the processor changed as far as we can tell. The original’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC gives way to a more powerful Snapdragon 778G chipset, which should give it a not-insignificant boost to everyday performance.

Otherwise, the specs will feel extremely familiar. The UK model will ship with 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage (with up to 1TB microSDs supported) and sport a 4500mAh battery. The same quad-camera system is in place, where a 64MP main lens is supported by a 12MP ultrawide camera and two 5MP sensors for depth and macro photography.



While this sounds like a ‘steady-as-she-goes’ update, that’s no bad thing, considering how good the original phone was. In his four-star Samsung Galaxy A52 5G review, deputy editor Max Parker praised the quality of the screen, battery and dependable nature of the phone, calling it “an easy recommendation if you’re not bowled over by the flashier flagships and their higher prices.”

The 6.5-inch phone will come in four colours, each of which Samsung precedes with the word “awesome”: black, mint, violet and white. The phone will be available to order from Samsung directly on 24 August, but the company says that units won’t begin to ship until 3 September.