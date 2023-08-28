Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Nintendo Switch has achieved what was thought impossible

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Nintendo Switch has now outsold the cultural phenomenon that was the original Wii console in the US, according to newly-published sales estimates.

According to the the reputed GamesIndustry.biz website, the hybrid handheld Switch console has now out performed the Wii on US – a machine that transcended gaming with its approachable motion-controlled titles like Wii Sports.

The report says the Switch has now surpassed its iconic forebear and is even closing in on the Xbox 360. The report doesn’t mention specific figures, but current tallies include 129.5 million units worldwide, with 49 million coming across the Americas. Those global sales altready place it above the Wii, but beating the US mark is a significant milestone.

There report says:

Switch has also continued to perform strongly in 2023, helped by the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In fact, the US lifetime sales of Switch hardware finally surpassed those of Wii in the US market during July 2023. Switch lifetime sales now trail Xbox 360 by less than one million units, and PlayStation 2 by fewer than five million.

GI.biz

That’s quite the achievement for Nintendo and one many thought unlikely following the troubled life of the Wii’s successor, the Wii U console.

Now, it’s looking like the Wii U with its 6.2-inch touchscreen controller, might have been the perfect go-between for the Wii and Switch consoles. It was, in essence, a hybrid console that combined the TV and handheld experiences, and certainly paved the way for the refinements we’ve seen with the Nintendo Switch.

Of course, the Switch has been now Nintendo’s pride and joy for a little longer than the Wii. The Wii had a six-year run as Nintendo’s flagship machine, while the Switch is now in its seventh year as top dog.

It’s still plausible that the Switch could become not only Nintendo’s best selling console ever, but even overhaul the various DS generations and the PlayStation 2, which both sit at around 155m.

