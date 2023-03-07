The new iPhone 14 colour is full of the joys of spring

Apple has, as previously rumoured, launched a yellow version of the iPhone 14 handset.

The new yellow hue has a decidedly springtime feel to it. Some might even call it a daffodil shade of yellow.

It joins the existing midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, and purple. The pale yellow shade matches the blue and purple hues, meaning it fits into the line-up quite nicely.

The handset is available this Friday, March 10, but only for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. It’s not available for the Pro models, unfortunately.

Apple is making a tradition out of freshening up the iPhone’s paint job in the spring. On March 8 last year, the company launched an alpine green version of the iPhone 13. The previous April, we got a purple iPhone 12.

So, if you’re planing to buy an iPhone 15 next February, you’ll know to hold your horses for a couple of weeks until its decked out in some fresh spring threads.

Although there’s absolutely nothing different beyond the colour change, everyone likes to have the season’s newest designs.

Will you be snapping up the iPhone 14 in yellow? Are you disappointed there’s no new colour option for the Pro model? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.