 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The new iPhone 14 colour is full of the joys of spring

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has, as previously rumoured, launched a yellow version of the iPhone 14 handset.

The new yellow hue has a decidedly springtime feel to it. Some might even call it a daffodil shade of yellow.

It joins the existing midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, and purple. The pale yellow shade matches the blue and purple hues, meaning it fits into the line-up quite nicely.

Upgrade your mobile phone with this sweet iPhone 13 deal

Upgrade your mobile phone with this sweet iPhone 13 deal

We’ve stumbled across a £50 discount on the iPhone 13, making this the perfect time to upgrade your mobile phone.

  • Amazon
  • Save £50
  • Now just £699
View Deal

The handset is available this Friday, March 10, but only for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. It’s not available for the Pro models, unfortunately.

Apple is making a tradition out of freshening up the iPhone’s paint job in the spring. On March 8 last year, the company launched an alpine green version of the iPhone 13. The previous April, we got a purple iPhone 12.

Apple-iPhone-14-color-lineup-230307

So, if you’re planing to buy an iPhone 15 next February, you’ll know to hold your horses for a couple of weeks until its decked out in some fresh spring threads.

Although there’s absolutely nothing different beyond the colour change, everyone likes to have the season’s newest designs.

Will you be snapping up the iPhone 14 in yellow? Are you disappointed there’s no new colour option for the Pro model? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2023: The best Apple smartphones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 1 month ago
iPhone 14 vs Pixel 7: Apple or Android?

iPhone 14 vs Pixel 7: Apple or Android?

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Should you pay more?

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Should you pay more?

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.