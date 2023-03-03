A yellow iPhone 14 could be Apple’s fresh spring release

Apple is plotting a mellow yellow iPhone 14 variant in the coming weeks, according to a new rumour.

In the last couple of years Apple has given the flagship range a little spring coat of paint and to refresh interest in the line.

Last year’s ‘Alpine Green’ iPhone 13 for example, was absolutely gorgeous, while the purple hue Apple gave us for the iPhone 12 was also well received.

This year’s new colourway will be yellow, according to a report from the Japanese publication Mac Otakara referencing a post on Weibo (via 9to5Mac). The post also says it’ll be reserved for the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus rather than including the Pro models.

While it would be easy to imagine this is a case of putting two-and-two together and coming up with five, there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that will indeed be the case.

The green iPhone 13 arrived on March 8 last year, so if the precedent is followed we may see the yellow edition arrive as soon as next week. However, that came during a scheduled event to announce other products, which isn’t scheduled for this year as yet. The purple iPhone 12 arrived in April.

When Apple launched the iPhone 12 in purple back in spring 2021, we mocked up some alternate colours and one of them we dubbed ‘laser lemon’ (#FDFC74) In my humble option, that one was absolutely vile so hopefully Apple will do a nicer job with its yellow iPhone 14, if indeed it does arrive in the coming weeks.

As well as the starlight, midnight and Product Red options, the iPhone 14 is currently it’s available in deft blue and purple, so we’d expect the yellow model to be quite pale.

Would you like to see Apple be a bit more ambitious when it comes to iPhone colours? Any in particular you’d like to see? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.