The iPhone 14 could seriously up its Portrait Mode selfie game

Apple will upgrade the front-facing cameras within the iPhone 14 range, boosting selfies and video call capabilities, according to a leading analyst.

The reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will introduce autofocus to those front-facing cameras, replacing the current fixed focus sensors within the iPhone 13.

Kuo says the aperture will be lowered to “about” f/1.9, which is lower than the f/2.2 sensor on the iPhone 13. The result could be improved shallow depth-of-field for portrait mode shots.

iPhone 14 owners could also see improvements when on FaceTime video calls, thanks to the presence of autofocus.

He tweeted: “The front camera of four new iPhone 14 models in 2H22 would likely upgrade to AF (autofocus) & about f/1.9 aperture (vs. iPhone 13’s FF (fixed-focus) and f/2.2). AF support and a lower f-number can provide a better shallow depth-of-field effect for selfie/portrait mode. In addition, AF can also enhance the focus effect for FaceTime/video call/live streaming.

The tweet from Kuo is more of a prediction, rather than word from his usual supply chain sources, but given his track record in forecasting Apple’s moves months in advance, this is certainly worth considering.

The iPhone 14 has already been tipped to introduce the biggest change to the front-facing camera in recent history. The display notch could finally give way to a ‘punch hole + pill’ approach that would accomodate the Face ID sensor and the front facing camera.

However, the bigger upgrade to the rear camera, including a periscope-like telephoto camera sensor, is likely to be held off until the iPhone 15, according to recent reports.

The iPhone 14 range is likely to ditch the ‘mini’ version this year, in favour of four phones with two display sizes. As usual the phones are likely to launch in September.