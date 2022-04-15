 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 15 could finally deliver a long awaited camera feature

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’ve been waiting for an iPhone handset with a periscope camera lens, it might be wise to skip the iPhone 14, according to new reports.

Apple has reportedly found its supplier for the technology, which would make it possible for a greater optical zoom camera, and plans to launch it within the iPhone 15.

According to South Korea’s The Elec, the company is working with new supply partner Jahwa Electronics, as well as LG on the components for 2023’s iPhone line up. The company has patents specialising in foldable zoom technology, the report says.

The report said Jahwa plans to spend the equivalent of $155 million on the facilities required to built the optical image stabilisation actuator designed to be used in the telephoto lens. LG would take it from there, the report says.

Should the report become a reality, it would enable Apple to catch up to many Android manufacturers who’ve been using periscope-type lenses in order to improve the optical zoom distance on smartphones.

Traditionally, cameras have used the depth within the lens to access greater zoom distances without the loss of visual fidelity. Of course, with modern smartphones thinner than a centimetre, that isn’t possible.

So an effective periscope, just like the ones you used to make in school, can be used to reflect the light and artificially. We could finally see an iPhone with an optical zoom length upwards of 5x in 2023. So, if you’re considering an iPhone 14 Pro Max later this year, you might consider making that iPhone 11, 12 or 13 last another year.

You might like…

Best iPhone: The top Apple phones we’ve tested and reviewed

Best iPhone: The top Apple phones we’ve tested and reviewed

Max Parker 1 week ago
iPhone 14: Everything we know about the next iPhone so far

iPhone 14: Everything we know about the next iPhone so far

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
What to expect from Apple in 2022: Rugged Watch, iPhone 14 and a MacBook Air redesign

What to expect from Apple in 2022: Rugged Watch, iPhone 14 and a MacBook Air redesign

Max Parker 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.