The Honor 90 Pro might see an international release after all

During a Q&A panel, President of Honor EU Tony Ran teased that the Honor 90 Pro’s international release could be part of the company’s “next generation” of devices.

The response was given after Trusted Reviews asked Mr Ran if the Honor 90 Pro would be released overseas, following the announcement of the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Lite coming to Europe and the UK.

At present, the Honor 90 Pro is only available in China, which wouldn’t have seemed out of place in previous years but with Honor looking to make more of an inroads on the international scene, the decision not to launch the 90 Pro alongside its cheaper siblings abroad is noteworthy.

The decision to withhold the higher-end handset could be down to concerns around market saturation, with Honor having already released the Honor Magic 5 Pro and Magic 5 Lite earlier this year.

Alternatively, Honor might be waiting to see how well the Honor 90 and 90 Lite perform internationally before fully committing with the 90 Pro.

At present, the Honor 90 has some stiff competition in the form of the Pixel 7a and the iPhone SE, all of which are available for the same price.

Honor is hoping to exceed the competition with the Honor 90’s large 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display that also packs a high 2664 x 1200 resolution with HDR certification. Ahead of our full review, you can read our Honor 90 hands-on to get a more detailed look at the device.

The Honor 90 and Honor 90 Lite are now available to buy internationally, with prices starting at £449.99/€549.90 and £249.99 /€299.90

