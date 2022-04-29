The first PlayStation Plus Premium retro titles may have leaked

With the new PlayStation Plus tiers about to launch next month, gamers are keen to learn which retro titles will be available on the top Premium tier. Now the first few appear to have leaked.

A Reddit user exploring the PlayStation Network’s backend (oo-er!) has found evidence of five games being uploaded, perhaps in anticipation of the new subscription service going live.

The Redditor u/the_andshrew discovered (via Gematsu) cover images for the original PlayStation games, the legendary fighter Tekken 2 and the cutesie Namco arcade puzzler Mr. Driller.

The PSP game Ridge Racers 2 was also spotted within the repository, while a pair of absolute classics in Worms World Party and Worms Armageddon appeared a little later.

Of course, this is just a tiny selection of the 340 games Sony is promising Premium subscribers from the PS1, PS2 and PSP eras, on top of the games available from PS3, PS4 and PS5.

It’s not clear whether Sony plans to add all of those in one fell swoop, but the tally of 340 games is oddly specific.

The company obviously knows all, or the vast majority, of games that’ll comprise the offering although there may be some regional variances. So it’d be nice to share this list with gamers excited to tuck into their old favourites.

PlayStation Plus Premium is the top tier subscription. As well as the retro games, gamers will get up to 400 games from the PS4 and PS5 libraries, including first-party and third-party games. PS3 games will be available via cloud streaming, while there’ll be limited time game previews too.

Unfortunately, Europe is at the back of the line for the roll-out, which begins in Asia on May 23. Europeans will have to wait until June 22.

