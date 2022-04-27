 large image

FIFA 22 is probably the biggest PS Plus giveaway ever

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony and EA are taking the unprecedented step of offering the current version of FIFA as a free game for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

This year’s FIFA 22 headlines May’s giveaways on PS4 and PS5, as Sony looks to boost subscriptions ahead of its PlayStation Plus revamp.

The legendary EA Sports franchise – which is reportedly on borrowed time as both sides explore life without each other – was only released in September, so this is a good get for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

FIFA 22 isn’t even available on EA Play yet, so there must have been some serious negotiations behind the scenes to get the game on board.

It’s also quite possible EA Sports is experimenting with dropping the game for free in order to see how it benefits the FIFA Ultimate Team micro transactions ecosystem, which encourages gamers to spend money to build their best XI with players from throughout history. Indeed, the PS Plus giveaway includes an exclusive FIFA Ultimate Team for Sony subscribers.

“PlayStation Plus members can kickstart their brand-new Ultimate Team or bolster their existing squad with the PlayStation Plus FUT Pack for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team,” Sony says in a blog post announcing the May line-up, the last before the three-tier platform relaunches.

“This pack includes 11 players rated 82 or above to help build your dream squad in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, as well as an Icon Moments Loan Player Pick, allowing you to choose between some of the best ballers in history and add one of three to your squad for five games.”

Rounding out the line-up for May 2022 is Tribes of Midgard, the survival ARPG game for PS4 and PS5. Those still gaming on a PS4 can also download Curse of the Dead Gods. All three games are available from May 3 until June 6.

