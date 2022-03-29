PlayStation reveals new PS Plus subscription tiers to rival Game Pass

PlayStation has finally unveiled its new PS Plus subscription service, with three different tiers offering various features including access to a catalogue of up to 400 games, cloud streaming and time-limited game trials.

Sony has effectively merged its previous PS Plus and PlayStation Now services, now separating features into a tiered system. The base tier will be called PlayStation Plus Essential, and offers the same features that the current PS Plus subscription offers. This includes access to online multiplayer, cloud storage for saved games and two monthly downloadable games.

PlayStation Plus Essential will cost the same £6.99/$9.99/€8.99 monthly fee as the PS Plus service that it succeeds, so nothing has really changed here other than the name.

The second tier will be called PlayStation Plus Extra, which offers all of the features that previous tier does, while also providing subscribers access to a catalogue of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games. Sony has confirmed that this library will include games from both PlayStation Studios and third-party partners.

That library of games hasn’t been revealed just yet, but Sony has confirmed that it plans to include titles such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal at launch. However, it’s unlikely that PlayStation will add future PlayStation Studios to the service on the first day of launch like Xbox Game Pass, so don’t expect the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarök to feature anytime soon.

PlayStation Plus Extra will cost £10.99/$14.99/€13.99 per month, which is actually saving you money compared to when you had to purchase PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now separately.

And finally, there’s the top-tier PlayStation Plus Premium. This provides all of the benefits above, as well as up to 340 additional games from the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP platforms. You’ll be able to either download these games (except from those on PS3), or stream them via the cloud via PC or the PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Time-limited game trials will also be available in this tier, allowing you play a new game for specific amount of time before having to purchase it.

PlayStation Plus Premium is priced at £13.49/$17.99/€16.99 per month, making it the most expensive option.

These new PlayStation Plus subscription tiers will launch in June 2022, so you’ve still got time to decide which option is best for you.