What is WWDC? Apple’s developer conference explained

You might have heard that WWDC is where we can expect to see some big announcements from Apple, but what does it stand for and what can you see there?

If you’re a fan of Apple, then there’s every chance you’ve heard of WWDC. The buzz has been reaching fever pitch recently for this big event in the tech calendar; but what actually is it?

First of all, the letters WWDC stand for Worldwide Developers’ Conference. The main reason for its existence is to introduce developers to the upcoming changes coming to the manufacturer’s software, but there are plenty of announcements that will be of interest to consumers and enthusiasts too. The conference is held every year, usually in early June, from Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California (although some recent editions have been purely virtual due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions). In 2022, it takes place between June 6 and June 10.

As mentioned, the focus of WWDC is Apple’s new software across its range of tech products. You’ll see announcements regarding iOS for the iPhone, macOS for computers and desktops, and iPadOS for – you guessed it – the iPads. This conference is the perfect launching pad to announce changes coming to these operating systems, including incoming new features or tweaks to apps and the interfaces, and while developers need to know the technical details in order to change their apps accordingly, the rest of us can tune in to see what could be different about our Apple products in a few months’ time.

While the event itself takes place in June, we often need to wait an extra few months to see the software get rolled out to our devices, unless you’re keen even to install beta versions on your devices.

However, despite the name, WWDC isn’t just about software – often, new hardware can share the stage too. In recent years, we’ve seen more and more product launches occurring at the event. In 2022, WWDC might just see the launch of the new MacBook Air for example. Make sure to tune in and follow Trusted Reviews‘ coverage to stay abreast of all the developments.