The Beosound Theatre is one step away from a key sustainability milestone

Bang and Olufsen has confirmed its latest £5,590 soundbar, the Beosound Theatre, is currently only one step away from achieving a key sustainable design certification.

Mads Kogsgaard Hansen, Head of Product Circularity told Trusted Reviews at the Theatre’s launch at the IFA trade show in Berlin, the product is currently very close to achieving the bronze Cradle-to-Cradle design certification.

“The Beosound Theatre is currently not Cradle to Cradle certified, but we intend to certify it, as we do all our future products. This is the creative vision for Bang and Olufsen,” he said.

“It [the Theatre] is fully prepared for it. We designed it from the start for it with us engineering the modular design, selection of materials and so on with it [Cradle to Cradle certification] in mind. We need it to complete the process.”

The bronze Cradle to Cradle standard is a certification that aims to help companies design and manufacture sustainable products. It factors in everything from whether the product uses recycled parts, to the environmental impact of its supply chain. It’s run by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute.

Bronze is the lowest Cradle to Cradle certification, but it is still a rarity in the consumer market. The last product Trusted Reviews covered with it was the Beosound Level. To achieve the next level up the company would need to make further improvements to its supply chain, materials used and modularity.

Hansen said the company is yet to make any pitches for silver certification.

“It’s important to state we’re still at the bronze level, at least for now,” he said when asked by Trusted Reviews about future plans to move to silver certification.

The Theatre is a new premium soundbar from Bang and Olufsne that was unveiled at the IFA tradeshow in Berlin on Wednesday. The product is being marketed as the ultimate soundbar, featuring a custom hinge system that lets it dock with any TV, atypical 12 speaker system and uber expensive £5,590 price tag.

Trusted Reviews is currently at the launch event getting an early listening session with the Beosound Theatre, so make sure to check later for our opening impressions of the soundbar.

You can see a wider break down of Bang and Olufsen’s sustainability efforts using the prior link.