TCL NXTPAPER 3.0 makes reading a display even more like enjoying a book

TCL has announced the latest version of its NXTPAPER display technology, along with a series of new devices featuring the eye-friendly, paper-like screens.

During CES 2024, the manufacturer most famous for its affordable television sets, revealed the NXTPAPER 3.0 technology with will take pride of place within the NXTPAPER 14 Pro tablet and TCL Tab 10 NXTPAPER 5G. Later this year the TCL 50 Series phones will also include the technology.

The third-generation NXTPAPER technology builds upon the blue-light filtering tech and built-in eye care assistant with some important new innovations.

The central innovation, TCL says, is called CPL – Circularly Polarised Light, which the company says is akin to the experience of reading books in natural light. It achieves this by simulating the emission – reflection – refraction path of natural light offering additional eye comfort.

There’s also higher refresh rates in NXTPAPER 3.0, as well as flicker-free viewing experience courtesy of DC dimming. TCL has also improved the adaptive colour temperature feature, which automatically adjusts the colour temp based on natural light and the time of date.

NXTPAPER continues to feature eye-car tools like the 20-20-20 rule, which prompts users to take 20 second breaks every 20 minutes in order to focus on an object 20 feet away. The tech also proactively detects poor light and prompts users when they’ are too close to the display.

When it comes to the devices pushing the the out of the gate, the NXTPAPER 14 Pro tablet looks like a doozy. It has a 14-inch 2.8K display, MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chip and a considerable 12GB RAM. There’s a massive 12,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging. Unfortunately, this is a US release and won’t be coming to Europe as things stand.

The Tab 10 NXTPAPER 5G is a little farther down the trough with a 10.4-inch 2K resolution screen, unspecified octa-core processor. The company also isn’t ready to offer up any details about the TCL 50 smartphones at present.