TCL expands paper-like NXTPAPER range with Pro tablet and 2-in-1 laptop

TCL has expanded the range of devices featuring an enhanced version of its NXTPAPER display technology, which offers a paper-like feel while emitting far less blue light.

At CES 2023, the company announced a 2-in-1 detachable laptop called the TCL BOOK X12 Go and a tablet called the TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro. Both devices have 12.2-inch, 3:2 displays with a 2K resolution.

Both feature the upgraded NXTPAPER technology, which TCL says is 100% brighter than the previous version and can filter out blue light by up to 61%. The company says this can assist with eye health while still promising sharp images, vibrant colours, deep contrast and natural motion.

The TCL Book X12 Go is the company’s first 2-in-1 detachable laptop, runs Windows 11, and is powered by a Qualcomm octa-core Snapdragon 7c Gen 2. It’ll offer up to 14-hours of battery life from a single charge.

The device, which will go on sale later this year, also incudes an e-pen for what the company calls an “effortless writing experience” on a “tactile” screen, which uses anti-fingerprint glass.

There’s no word on the price yet, but TCL devices are known for their affordability so we expect the device to land with competitive prices.

The Android-powered TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro promises to display more than 18% more content than a 16:9 display, faster performance and a low latency e-pen with 8,192 pressure levels for writing and sketching. It weighs just 600g and has an 8,000mAh battery that can reverse charge other devices.

This device was actually announced a few weeks ago on the QT and is available now in the US for $499. Later this year there’ll be a 5G version for $549.

Elsewhere, TCL has announced the TCL 40 series smartphones, Moveaudio Air buds, and TCL RayNeo X2 smart glasses. There’s also an 8-inch HD tablet called the TCL Tab 8 LE, which has 32GB of storage expandable via microSD.