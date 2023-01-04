Samsung Freestyle 2023 vs Freestyle: What’s new and different?

Samsung made a splash at CES in 2022 when it announced the Freestyle – a 1080p resolution portable projector that features smarts in the form of Samsung’s SmartThings.

in 2023, Samsung has revealed an updated device that we’ll refer to as the Freestyle 2023 henceforth to avoid confusion. While the two devices look very similar, the update includes a number of features designed to improve the viewing experience, especially for gaming.

Here’s what’s new on the Freestyle 2023 and how it compares to our best portable projector, the original Samsung Freestyle.

The Freestyle 2023 supports a 21:9 configuration

One of the key differences between the the projectors is that the Freestyle 2023 supports a 21:9 configuration, though it comes with a catch, as you’d need to have the budget to purchase two projectors.

The 21:9 support is due to the new Smart EDGE Blending feature, which lets users view content and play games at an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio with no manual lining up or adjusting.

The original Freestyle had a default aspect ratio of 16:9, which can be automatically adjusted by the Auto Keystone setting on the projector.

The Freestyle 2023 works with the Samsung Gaming Hub

The Freestyle 2023 also introduces support for the Samsung Gaming Hub, which Samsung calls the “new home for gaming” on its smart TVs.

The Gaming Hub gives Samsung users access to thousands of games from a list of cloud gaming partners that includes Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Amazon Luna (in the US) and Utomik, with no downloads, storage limits or physical consoles required.

Much like the Freestyle, the Gaming Hub has been updated for 2023 with features that include MiniMap Sharing that allows players to see the mini-map of their game on any display, as well as Virtual Aim Point to make crosshairs more noticeable in first-person shooters.

For those primarily interested in hooking up a gaming console to the projector, the original Freestyle can support this via its micro HDMI port. We found the input lag on the Freestyle to be too high for serious gamers but fine for most people, allowing users to enjoy a detailed big-screen gaming experience. Hopefully Samsung has refined this aspect of the performance with the new projector.

Early Verdict

Both Freestyle models are portable projectors that run Samsung’s Tizen smart TV OS, allowing users to access a range of video and music streaming apps.

However, the Freestyle 2023 features the addition of Smart EDGE Blending to offer a wider 21:9 aspect ratio with two projectors, as well as support for Samsung’s Gaming Hub, which would make it a better pick for gamers who prefer streaming from the cloud.

Samsung has yet to announce the final specs or even reveal what the Freestyle 2023 looks like, which makes comparing the two projectors difficult at this point. However, we will be sure to update this page once we get more information.

Samsung also hasn’t announced a price or release date for the Freestyle 2023 just yet, but the original Freestyle has had a discount on Samsung’s own website and is still available to purchase.