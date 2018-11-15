The studio behind Final Fantasy 15 is working on a PS5 game

Luminous Productions, the Japanese studio behind Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 15, is seemingly working on a new PS5 title.

The information emerged on the resume of a Tomohiro Tokoro, a 3D character modeler at Luminous Productions who worked on Final Fantasy 15 and a new mobile title for Chinese audiences.

His LinkedIn profile (via ResetEra) states that he is currently working on a “New AAA title for PS5,” although no further information is included.

It remains unknown if this will be another entry in the Final Fantasy series or an entirely new IP, although does suggest that development kits are in the hands of studios.

Luminous Productions went through a lot of changes recently with the departure of Hajime Tabata, otherwise known as the director of Final Fantasy 15.

This change was accompanied by the cancellation Final Fantasy 15 downloadable content, including three upcoming playable episodes.

Release details on the PS5 remain unknown at this point, although we wouldn’t be surprised if a reveal took place in 2019 prior to a potential release.

As for the successor to the Xbox One, a few hints have surfaced, including two console variants with a cheaper, more accessible model focusing on streaming applications.

With PS4 and Xbox One now pushing half a decade on the market, it’s about time we heard something about the next generation of consoles and what enhancements they’ll bring.

