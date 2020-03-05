Star Wars Project Maverick gets an Emperor Palpatine-level resurrection

Star Wars Project Maverick, a Battlefront spin-off game that had reportedly been cancelled last year, could be landing after all.

A Twitter bot spotted the game when it was added to the European PlayStation Store. The ‘PSN Releases‘ bot account simply said: “The game Maverick has been added to the european PSN!” (via PC Gamer).

It’s unclear at this stage whether the game is called Project Maverick, or just Maverick, but early suspicions are that gameplay could be based on flight combat.

This is backed up by the image, from EA, that PSN Releases turned up. It shows three X-Winger fighters closing in on a huge Imperial Star Destroyer. Plus, the name… Top Gun anyone?

The EA Motive title was previously referred to as a “smaller more unusual project” by Kotaku sources, so gamers shouldn’t necessarily expect a Triple-A blockbuster of a game.

So, what could this be? Maybe a limited-scope aerial battle sim? Where gamers can select different ships and engage in dogfights, as well as taking on battle cruisers and the like. What little we have to go on so far points to something along those lines.

Following the critical reception that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order received – which was a little mixed thanks to bugs but positive overall – the stage certainly seems set for another Star Wars title.

Both Fallen Order and Battlefront 2 were hampered by rushed releases, as they tried to stay in line with schedules and film release dates. The result was that both games were released before they were really ready. They had bugs and limited features as a result.

A smaller project with less pressure arguably has more scope to live up to its potential. Maverick is less likely to be rushed through production, especially after being cancelled once already (if reports are to be believed). We hope that the game was developed in less of a rush and that, as a result, it’s entertaining when we get our hands on it. Watch this space for updates.

