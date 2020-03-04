Baby Yoda is an absolute killing machine in Star Wars Battlefront 2

Baby Yoda has become an outrageously popular figure since the US launch of Disney Plus show, The Mandalorian. Now, you can play as Baby Yoda in this Star Wars Battelfront 2 mod.

A modder, known as Nanobuds, has created a mod which allows Battlefront 2 players to take the role of Baby Yoda and zip around the map dispatching Stormtroopers (via PC Gamer).

As you can see from the video below, Baby Yoda is an absolute killing machine.

This is a side of ‘the child’ – as Disney keeps referring to Baby Yoda – that we haven’t seen before. The mod functions fairly well too, essentially re-skinning the BB8 character which already exists within the game.

This sees BB8’s rolling lower sphere replaced with Baby Yoda’s hover chair. He then glides around the map in a similar fashion.

Unfortunately, the modder didn’t manage to get rid of BB8’s rotating wire attack, which looks a little incongruous coming from Baby Yoda. It’s still pretty effective though…

The mod is reportedly compatible online as well, you can head over to Nexus Mods to try it out yourself.

So, if you’re hoping to slice, dice and blast your way through armies of Stormtroopers, as Baby Yoda, then now is your chance. Head over to Nexus Mods and then fire up Star Wars Battlefront 2.

When we reviewed the game, in the pre-Baby-Yoda era, we gave it three-and-a-half stars. It has some fun points, and one or two big drawbacks. Our reviewer said:

“The Star Wars: Battlefront 2 controversy has been spoken about more than the actual game itself. This, in many ways, was a shame. While it’s certainly an area that needed to be addressed, it did overlook what was a pretty decent online shooter that took a big step up simply as it was using one of the most famous licenses of all-time. It was always going to be the case, but a recent patch on behalf of EA and DICE aims to balance these inconsistencies. Of course, the question is whether or not it’s been successful.”

