Star Wars Outlaws story looks better than any Disney SW movie

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Before Star Wars was snapped up and fully extrapolated by Disney, we relied on video games, books and graphic novels for Star Wars expanded universe building.

So, the forthcoming Star Wars Outlaws game published by Ubisoft is somewhat of a throwback in that respect. Now we know it’ll be available on August 30.

The new game from Massive Entertainment for PS5, Xbox Series S/X and PC is an open world adventure set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Naturally, amidst the rather tenuous universe expansions currently being undertaken by Disney across multiple timelines, this game is quite an exciting prospect for Star Wars fans.

Ubisoft dropped the new story trailer for Star Wars Outlaws, which is the first ever open world Star Wars game. The new protagonist, a young, female “scoundrel” named Kay Ness sounds a lot like Han Solo.

At this point in the timeline is frozen in carbonite and hanging around as a trophy in Jabba’s Palace. We see Frozen Han and Jabba in the trailer below. However, it doesn’t seem as if you’ll doing much interacting with other familiar characters from the Skywalker saga. The new protagonist sounds interesting and it seems like her pet Nix will be handling tasks for you along the way.

The story trailer description reads: “Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.”

You can check out the Star Wars Outlaws trailers below:

