Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to get PS4 and Xbox One versions after all

It’s been announced that one of the biggest current-gen games of the year so far, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One consoles after all.

Ahead of the game’s launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC earlier this year, publisher EA and developer Respawn claimed that it was simply too technically ambitious to launch on previous-gen consoles.

Now, however, EA CEO Andrew House has reversed course entirely (via The Verge). “Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” he announced at EA’s Q1 earnings call on Tuesday.

Given that Respawn struggled to get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor running adequately on the current-gen set-ups for which it was supposedly custom-made, this sounds rather ambitious. We’re trying to imagine the frame rate and graphical compromises that will be required to hit ‘playable’ status on PS4 and Xbox One.

On the flip side, it’s great in concept that many more people are going to be able to play one of the biggest games of the year. Despite its technical gremlins, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor turned out to be one of the best games of 2023 so far.

It’s a sequel to 2019’s popular Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and offers a broadly similar combination of Soulslike third person combat and light Metroidvania progression. However, this year’s sequel has taken full advantage of current gen power and made environments way bigger and more expansive.

Or so we thought. It’ll be interesting to see how Jedi: Survivor handles on PS4 and Xbox One, whenever it launches.