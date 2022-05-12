 large image

How to rename your Spotify Blend playlists

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

If you’re a Spotify listener, you’ve probably come across the app’s Blend feature recently. Here’s how to rename your Blend playlists to something a little less basic than [your name] + [friend’s name]. 

Blends are shared playlists that combine your music with that of up to 10 friends. Blend playlists are automatically generated by Spotify and update daily, allowing you to keep on top of your friend’s listening habits and vice versa. You can even add new people to the playlist later down the line for an even more diverse mix of tracks or create Blends with your favourite artists to see where your taste’s overlap.

Creating a Blend is as simple as searching ‘Blend’ in the Spotify search bar and tapping ‘Create a Blend’. Then all you need to do is invite your friends and wait for your playlist to appear in Your Library. 

But, what if you have a few different Blends going? Or maybe you’re generating one for a specific occasion or party? Read on to learn how to rename your Spotify Blends in just a few easy steps…

What you’ll need: 

  • A Spotify account 

The Short Version 

  1. Open your Spotify Blend 
  2. Tap the three dots 
  3. Tap Edit Name 
  4. Enter a new name and hit Done

How to rename your Spotify Blend playlists

  1. Step
    1

    Open your Spotify Blend

    If you haven’t already, you can find this with your other playlists in Your Library. spotify blend

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the three dots

    This should be right below the title and description of your playlist. spotify blend menu

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Edit Name

    You can find this option between View Blend Story and Leave Blend. spotify blend edit name

  4. Step
    4

    Enter your new playlist name and hit Done

    That’s it! You’ve renamed your Spotify Blend. spotify blend new name

Troubleshooting

How to make a Spotify Blend

To make a Blend, search ‘Blend’ in the Spotify search bar. Then tap ‘Create a Blend’ and invite up to 10 friends to join.

How to add people to a Spotify Blend

To add more people to your Blend, simply open your Blend, tap the person icon with the plus sign and tap ‘Invite more’. Then invite someone to your Blend and wait for them to accept.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

