Spotify’s new AI DJ sounds way less annoying than radio humans

Remember the days when new music was gatekept by egomaniacal radio DJs who loved no track as much of the sound of their own voice? Dark times, those.

Well Spotify’s latest AI DJ feature looks to talk you through your tracks, but is led only by the company’s powerful personalisation algorithms rather than the whims of the human counterpart.

Spotify says the feature will “deliver a curated lineup of music alongside commentary around the tracks and artists we think you’ll like in a stunningly realistic voice.”

You can see the DJ in action in the preview video below:

In a blog post, Spotify says the feature will “sort through the latest music and look back at some of your old favorites—maybe even resurfacing that song you haven’t listened to for years. It will then review what you might enjoy and deliver a stream of songs picked just for you. And what’s more, it constantly refreshes the lineup based on your feedback.”

If they’re not feeling the line-up served up by the AI DJ, users can tap the “DJ” button to freshen things up a bit.

Spotify says the feature works by combining the personalisation tech that provides all of your favourite mixes and weekly playlists, Open AI tech and human editors. It also uses a “dynamic AI voice” sourced from the company’s acquisition of the Sonantic voice to text playform.

Spotify is rolling out the feature in beta to Premium subscribers in the US and Canada initially, so there’s no access for Brits right now. Those with access can find the DJ card within the music tab.

Spotify explains how it works: