Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ biggest question was just answered

When Sony revealed Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was coming exclusively to PS5 there was excitement, then confusion, then a little anger in some quarters.

While many believed this was a fully-fledged sequel to blockbusting and groundbreaking original game, it soon emerged that wasn’t going to be the case. However, there remained little clarity from Sony and the developer Insomniac Games on whether this was a standalone title or an expansion.

Now the pair are looking to clear things up with a post on the PlayStation blog. Insomniac’s Brian Horton, the creative director for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales says the game is a standalone offering with a full story arc, but likens the length of the experience to Uncharted: Lost Legacy, the follow-up/spin-off to Uncharted 4.

This suggests the title will be about 10 hours long, which is around half as long as the original Spider-Man game the average player completes in 20-25 hours.

“We know a lot of you want to know how big this game is. Our team at Insomniac has been working incredibly hard to bring you a fantastic Miles Morales adventure since we concluded development on Marvel’s Spider-Man,” Horton wrote in the post.

“You’ll experience a full story arc with Miles, one that’s more akin to a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of overall scope. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an important, heartfelt, emotional and essential experience to expanding the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. And we hope it will be for you as well.”

During last week’s Future of Gaming event, Sony claimed will be a great expense for the PS5 with instant loading, ray-tracing, 3D audio and support for the new DualSense controller.

Today Horton added: “We’ve upgraded our characters with 4D scans and improved skin shading for more realistic looking characters and spline-based hair that moves far more naturally. Many of the city’s assets have also been updated to take advantage of the new console. As you experience Miles’s story, you’ll see, hear, and feel things in a whole new way, all thanks to PS5.”

Horton also set the scene for the game, teasing a snowy New York landscape, which will probably lead to some amazing slides through the city for the character, which saw its origins in the brilliant Into The Spider-Verse animated film.

“Marvel’s New York is covered in snow, and just before Christmas break, a war between an energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army has broken out. Miles’s new home in Harlem is at the heart of the battle,” Horton adds.

