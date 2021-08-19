Specs and pricing have leaked for the rumoured Bose QuietComfort 45

In July, FCC documents emerged suggesting the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones were about to get a successor. Now, further information has leaked about the rumoured Bose QuietComfort 45.

Last month, we learnt that the QC45 – the long awaited successor to 2015’s QC35 and 2017’s QC35 II – had been spotted in an FCC filing.

The filing didn’t give a massive amount away. The images provided showed a familiar design with the same shape, embossed logo and L and R on the inside of the ear cups. The only obvious change we could see was a USB-C port in lieu of the QC35’s microUSB port of choice, but then photos aren’t going to tell us much about sound quality or noise cancellation improvements.

Now, WinFuture (via MacRumors), the German tech site that originally spotted the FCC filing, has returned to fill some of the gaps with leaked images and details it has obtained.

Not only has WinFuture confirmed that the QC45 will see an upgrade to USB-C, but it has also revealed that the headphones will apparently share the same physical buttons and folding mechanism as their predecessor (the latter was missing from 2019’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700).

The QC45 will apparently be made from the same lightweight synthetic leather and glass-filled nylon materials and take advantage of the same TriPort acoustic architecture found in the QC35 II, allowing Bose to increase the acoustic space inside the ear cups for better-sounding audio.

Image: WinFuture

The report states that the 3.5mm jack is here to stay and that the QC45 will come with a cable. The headphones will also support Bluetooth 5.1, along with the ability to pair up to two devices at a time. This is along with an Aware Mode and support for Bose’s Active EQ.

The headphones will reportedly have a battery life of 24 hours – five hours up from the 20 hours on the QC35 II and the NC 700 – despite their smaller 460mAh battery and benefit from fast charging that offers two and a half hours of listening from a quick 15 minute charge.

There isn’t much to be said about the sound quality or ANC just yet, but the WinFuture report states that the headphones feature “world-class ANC functionality” and a “deep, clear sound” (according to Google Translate).

Finally, WinFuture claims the QuietComfort 45 will have an RRP of $329 in the US, putting it between the $299 QC35 II and the $379 NC 700. The report didn’t mention UK or EU pricing, but that would work out at around £240/€281.