Sony’s PSVR 2 headset is about to get far more useful

Sony is working on adding PC game support for its second-generation Sony PlayStation VR headset.

The company says 2024 is the target date for the launch of the additional functionality, enabling users to plug the PS5 into a PC. In a blog post, Sony says the aim is to give gamers more titles to enjoy than are currently available via the PS5.

The PSVR 2 feature is currently being tested by Sony, so the next few months will determine whether Sony can get PC support out in the wild by the end of the year.

“We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PSVR 2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PSVR 2 titles available through PS5,” Sony said in the blog post. “We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”

It’s possible this support could make the PSVR 2 an attractive option for PC gamers looking to invest in a VR headset. Elsewhere in the blog post, Sony detailed some of the games coming to the platform in the coming months.

The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood is out today, Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is out on June 27, and Little Cities: Bigger! is out on March 12. There’s also a free Arizona Sunshine 2 update out today. There was also a reveal trailer for Zombie Army VR, out later this year. You can see that below.