Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony’s PSVR 2 headset is about to get far more useful

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony is working on adding PC game support for its second-generation Sony PlayStation VR headset.

The company says 2024 is the target date for the launch of the additional functionality, enabling users to plug the PS5 into a PC. In a blog post, Sony says the aim is to give gamers more titles to enjoy than are currently available via the PS5.

The PSVR 2 feature is currently being tested by Sony, so the next few months will determine whether Sony can get PC support out in the wild by the end of the year.

40GB SIM-only contract for £4 a month. Not a typo.

40GB SIM-only contract for £4 a month. Not a typo.

The iD Mobile network offers some shockingly great deals, but this 40GB contract with 50% cashback might be the best we’ve seen.

 

  • Mobiles UK
  • 50% cash back
  • £4 a month
View Deal

“We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PSVR 2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PSVR 2 titles available through PS5,” Sony said in the blog post. “We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates.”

It’s possible this support could make the PSVR 2 an attractive option for PC gamers looking to invest in a VR headset. Elsewhere in the blog post, Sony detailed some of the games coming to the platform in the coming months.

The Wizards – Dark Times: Brotherhood is out today, Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is out on June 27, and Little Cities: Bigger! is out on March 12. There’s also a free Arizona Sunshine 2 update out today. There was also a reveal trailer for Zombie Army VR, out later this year. You can see that below.

You might like…

PlayStation Showcase: 5 best game reveals from PS5 and PSVR 2 event

PlayStation Showcase: 5 best game reveals from PS5 and PSVR 2 event

Chris Smith 9 months ago
Can the PSVR 2 play PSVR games?

Can the PSVR 2 play PSVR games?

Hannah Davies 1 year ago
PSVR 2 vs PSVR: Should you upgrade?

PSVR 2 vs PSVR: Should you upgrade?

Ryan Jones 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words